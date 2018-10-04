Stunner! FBI Knew Dossier Was Partisan Research, Used It Anyway

The FBI knew the dossier was partisan research and they went ahead anyway.

Congressional investigators have confirmed that a top FBI official met with Democratic Party lawyers to talk about allegations of Donald Trump-Russia collusion weeks before the 2016 election, and before the bureau secured a search warrant targeting Trump’s campaign, according to John Solomon in an op-ed at The Hill.

Former FBI general counsel James Baker met during the 2016 season with at least one attorney from Perkins Coie, the Democratic National Committee’s private law firm.

Perkins Coie is also the firm Hillary’s campaign and the DNC used to secretly pay research firm Fusion GPS and Christopher Steele, the creator of the anti-Trump dossier.

The unverified opposition research dubbed the dossier was used to secure a FISA warrant targeting the Trump campaign.

Republicans on the House Judiciary and Government Oversights committees confirmed this through evidence and testimony, Solomon wrote.

In other words, the FBI had to know the dossier was tied to the DNC’s main law firm and was opposition research aimed at helping Hillary defeat Trump.

The collusion was between the FBI and DNC/Hillary campaign to influence the election, Solomon was told.

CATHERINE HERRIDGE FOR FOX NEWS

Fox News has more. Michael Sussman a top lawyer working with the DNC/Clinton campaign, gave the documents for the Russia probe to federal investigators as they prepared a surveillance warrant for Trump campaign aide Carter Page.

Sussman allegedly contacted James Baker, the FBI’s general counsel in late 2016, and gave them the documents for the Russia probe as the feds prepared a surveillance warrant for Carter Page.

Baker told congressional investigators about it during the closed-door deposition Wednesday. He said Perkins Coie lawyer Michael Sussman initiated contact with him and provided documents as well as computer storage devices on Russian hacking. Baker said it was unusual and “the only time it happened.”

Perkins Coie were key in the funding of the dossier.

According to Perkins Coie in a statement, Sussman’s contact was not connected to the firm’s representation of the DNC/Clinton campaign.

Do you believe that?

When you think DNC/Clinton Campaign, think Hillary Clinton.

ALSO, THE FBI LIKELY TAPED THE TRUMP CAMPAIGN

House Freedom Caucus Chairman Mark Meadows (R-N.C.) said on Wednesday it is very likely that undercover FBI sources taped members of the Trump campaign.

“There’s a strong suggestion that confidential human sources actually taped members within the Trump campaign,” Meadows told Hill.TV’s Krystal Ball and Ned Ryun on “Rising.”

“There is strong suggestions in that, with some of the text messages, emails, and so forth who was involved, that extraordinary measures were used to surveil,” he continued.