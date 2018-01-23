Stunning Harvard Poll: Cut Legal Immigration, African-Americans Want It Merit-Based

A Harvard-Harris poll taken in the run-up to the shutdown found Americans strongly support granting citizenship rights to illegal immigrant Dreamers. But they also back Mr. Trump’s three demands for a border wall, limits to the chain of family migration and an end to the Diversity Visa Lottery, according to The Washington Times.

Most stunning of the results is that the public wants cuts overall LEGAL IMMIGRATION.

The poll found that most Americans want annual legal immigration capped at 500,000 a year or less — far lower than the current annual rate of 1.3 million. They also believe, by 60% that the border is not secure, and want more border security.

In fact it’s up to 2 million with illegal immigrants.

More than 60 percent of voters said current border security is inadequate, and 54 percent said they support “building a combination of physical and electronic barriers across the U.S.-Mexico border.”

DACA, according to the Graham-Durban plan will put 690,000 on the path to citizenship and protect their immediate families for three years – the DAPA. Democrats know that the longer the illegal aliens stay, the better the chance they will never leave.

There are also a total of 3.6 million DACA, not the 690,00 who filed for temporary protections, according to the Migration Policy Institute. What about them? There are many others under Temporary Protected Status. What about them?

Then there are the famous 11 million, which a recent study by Yale researchers debunked, saying there are nearly 23 million. Even 23 million is a conservative number.

The President will hold out for an end to chain migration, cancellation of the lottery and funding for more of the border wall and other security measures.

America is losing its identity and is heading for a one party system as we see in California. There are very few Republicans left in California and the leftists are weaning them out, mostly with the help of illegal and legal immigrants.

The Reagan amnesty in 1986 of 2.7 million transformed the red state of California into deep blue. Through chain migration, that quickly grew exponentially. The open borders have insured California is and will continue to exist as a permanent socialist/progressive electoral majority.

Another striking find was that 85% of African-Americans want a merit system. It’s not surprising really because they are among the most hurt by excessive immigration. It’s only surprising that someone at Harvard is saying it. The academics are finally looking at it.