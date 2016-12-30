STUNNING Move by Putin

Putin refuses “to sink to the level of this irresponsible “kitchen” diplomacy.”

In a stunning move, the Russian President Vladimir Putin will not retaliate against Obama’s sanctions. They took the high road. Russia, they said, refuses “to sink to the level of this irresponsible “kitchen” diplomacy.”

The cagey President got all his licks in yesterday through his foreign minister and spokesman who talked of Obama’s “paranoia”.

Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Thursday that he would recommend an equivalent response to Obama’s retaliation for unproven allegations of hacking. The Russian spokesman Peskov said that the Russians would mirror the response and “make Washington officials feel very uncomfortable as well”.

This morning, the Russian President took the road Obama never takes – the high road!. A Kremlin statement said that Russia will not expel any Americans in retaliation to U.S. moves.

The only thing that could make Obama look more irrelevant than calling him a lame duck as the Russians did yesterday is to ignore his 11th hour attack.

In the Kremlin’s statement Putin said that Russia won’t cause problems to U.S. diplomats or deport anyone, adding that Russia has the right to respond in tit-for-tat manner, but it will not engage in irresponsible diplomacy.

The punchline was striking. “It’s a pity that the current U.S. administration is finishing their work in such a manner”, adding that Russia refuses “to sink to the level of this irresponsible “kitchen” diplomacy.”

Putin ended by congratulating U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, and the American people on the New Year and invited the children of U.S. diplomats to a holiday celebration at the Kremlin.

With one statement, Obama lost the diplomatic war to Putin

From the full statement posted on the Kremlin website [translated page]:

“We reserve the right to retaliate, but we will not sink to the level of this irresponsible ‘kitchen’ diplomacy. We will take further moves on restoring Russian-American relations based on the policies that the administration of President-elect Donald Trump adopts,”

And with that one statement, Obama, the self-described wizard of diplomacy, lost the diplomatic war with Russia.

“I hear circus music”, h/t Patrick Murphy

