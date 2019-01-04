Stunning Responses as Rep. Tlaib Defends Calling Trump a ‘MotherF***er’

Freshman Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., on Friday defended her calls for impeachment that included calling President Trump a “motherf***er” Thursday night.

Although she directed the comments at the president, she said that her efforts to impeach the president were not “just about Donald Trump,” but are a way to rise in the midst of a “constitutional crisis.”

That’s true. Tlaib is a Socialist/Communist who wants to tear down the USA and the Constitution. To her, Americanism is a crisis.

“This is not just about Donald Trump. This is about all of us,” Tlaib tweeted the morning after making her comments. “In the face of this constitutional crisis, we must rise.”

Using the hashtag #unapologeticallyMe, mean commie girl Tlaib made it clear she wasn’t apologizing, tweeting, “I will always speak truth to power.”

This is not just about Donald Trump. This is about all of us. In the face of this constitutional crisis, we must rise. — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) January 4, 2019

She then tweeted out a link to an op-ed she had written for the Detroit press, which was published on Thursday, titled, “Now is the time to begin impeachment proceedings against President Trump.”

Now is the time to begin impeachment proceedings against President Trump https://t.co/fS9mZJvzmD via @freep — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) January 4, 2019

PELOSI’S RESPONSE WAS STUNNING

Speaker Pelosi played it down. She called it generational. If that’s the case, the younger generation thinks etiquette, professionalism, respect, are all out the door. Anything goes!

“I probably have a generational reaction to it,” Pelosi said. “But in any event, I’m not in the censorship business. I don’t like that language; I wouldn’t use that language. I don’t … establish any language standards for my colleagues, but I don’t think it’s anything worse than what the president has said.”

She added, “Generationally, that would not be language I would use, but nonetheless, I don’t think we should make a big deal of it.”

No one is asking her to censor. Calling for decorum and putting a stop to the spreading of hate might be nice.

SANDERS IGNORED THE VULGARITY, WE DON’T BLAME HER, WHO WANTS TO REFERENCE IT, WE JUST DID BECAUSE SHE COULDN’T

Sarah Sanders responded on Fox News, America’s Newsroom, this morning. She ignored the vulgarity from the vulgarian and focused on the call for impeachment.

“How do you impeach a president who has won perhaps the greatest election of all time, done nothing wrong (no Collusion with Russia, it was the Dems that Colluded), had the most successful first two years of any president, and is the most popular Republican in party history 93%?” Trump asked on Twitter.

“You’re not going to impeach this president when he’s had two of the most successful years that any president has had in modern history,” she said on Fox News.

CNN’S RESPONSE WAS STUNNING

Dems in the first day of House control: President Trump is Adolf Hitler

– Rep. Hank Johnson “We’re gonna impeach the motherfucker”

– Rep. Rashida Tlaib Introduce articles of impeachment against Trump

– Rep. Sherman Introduce bill to abolish the electoral college

– Rep. Cohen pic.twitter.com/mWG2S2rqMv — Benny (@bennyjohnson) January 4, 2019

Far-left Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) on her first day in Congress: “We’re going to go in and impeach the motherf**ker” pic.twitter.com/obBijlp94n — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) January 4, 2019

CNN has a bizarre take, agreeing with it while lightly condemning it.

Newly sworn-in Rep. Rashida Tlaib is under fire for controversial comments she made calling for President Trump to be impeached. https://t.co/qhhpbYJBui pic.twitter.com/GvzoaDw717 — New Day (@NewDay) January 4, 2019