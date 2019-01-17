Stunning Revelations, Shocking Lies in FISA Spy Warrant Case

The FBI top officials willfully committed FISA warrant fraud leading up to the 2016 election. Bruce Ohr briefed officials at the highest levels of the FBI and Justice Department about the unverified Steele dossier before they applied for the warrant, according to a new report by John Solomon, op-ed writer for The Hill.

Fox News has confirmed the information.

The officials at the top levels of the DOJ and FBI knew Hillary Clinton paid for the opposition research — the Steele dossier — before they secured the spy warrant on Carter Page, but did not tell the FISA court.

MUELLER’S TEAM KNEW STEELE WAS CORRUPTED, WANTED HIM BACK AFTER THEY FIRED HIM

Fox News’s Catherine Herridge has confirmed the information was shared with prosecutors now on special counsel Robert Mueller’s team. The Ohr transcript listed people he met with.

“Andy McCabe, yes and met with him and Lisa Page and provided information to him. I subsequently met with Lisa Page, Peter Strzok, and eventually (an FBI agent). And I also provided this information to people in the criminal division specifically Bruce Swartz, Zainab Ahmad, Andrew Weissmann.”

“Andrew Weissmann, who was then head of the DOJ’s Criminal Fraud section and now Deputy Special Counsel for Robert Mueller, was also briefed by Ohr on his meetings with Steele during the summer of 2016,” Carter writes.

Ohr explicitly cautioned that the British Intelligence operative’s work was opposition research tied to the Hillary Clinton campaign. He said it might be biased.

Ohr said, “I provided information to the FBI when I thought Christopher Steele was, as I said, desperate that Trump not be elected. So yes, of course, I provided that to the FBI.”

He also told the FBI “that Fusion GPS was working with – doing opposition research on Donald Trump.”

That information was omitted from the FISA warrant to spy on Carter Page. The warrant allowed the FBI to spy on anyone he communicated with during the length of the warrant.

Not revealing this information is fraud on the FISA court.

Also, FBI officials were desperate to get Steele hired back after he was fried [cover up]. This is from Bruce Ohr’s testimony to the House Oversight and Judiciary Committees.

ADAM SCHIFF LIED IN A FORMAL COUNTER MEMO TO THE NUNES REPORT

That puts the lie to Adam Schiff’s counter memo claiming the FBI did not abuse the FISA warrant process. In the counter memo, Schifty lied about the timeline of Ohr’s contacts (page 7).

Schifty claimed the Majority “mischaracterizes Bruce Ohr’s role overstates the significance of his interactions with Steele and misleads about the timeframe of Ohr’s communication with the FBI.” He then goes on to say Ohr shared the information “in late November 2016…weeks after the election…more than a month after the Court approved the initial FISA application.”

He said Ohr was not involved in the FISA process.

Sara Carter quotes Trey Gowdy’s exchange with Bruce Ohr putting the lie to Schiff’s claim. They knew by around August:

Gowdy also asked Ohr about how he first met with and delivered information regarding Steele to the FBI, and “who did you call to find out?”

“After the July 30thmeeting with Chris Steele, I wanted to provide the information he had given me to the FBI,” said Ohr. “I reached out for Andrew McCabe, at that time, Deputy Director of the FBI and somebody who had previously led the organized crime, Russian organized crime squad in NY and who I had worked with in the past, and asked if he could meet with me.”

Ohr went onto say, “I went to his office to provide the information, and Lisa Page was there. So, I provided the information to them. And some point after that, I think, I was given Peter Strzok, or somehow put in contact with Peter Strzok.”

Gowdy asked, “When was that?”

“I don’t recall the exact date,” said Ohr. “I’m guessing it would’ve been August since I met with Chris Steele at the end of July, and I’m pretty sure I would have reached out to Andrew McCabe soon afterward.”

Adam Schifty blatantly lied in his counter memo.

THEY WANTED TO RECRUIT GEORGE PAPADOPOULOS AS A SPY

According to sworn testimony to Congress, the FBI offered to pay George Papadopoulos to travel to London to spy on Joseph Mifsud, the Maltese professor who claimed Russia had dirt on Hillary Clinton, The Daily Caller News Service reported.

They wanted him to wear a wire.

The former Trump aide said he rejected the offer made on January 31, 2017, with an FBI agent in Chicago. That was after the inauguration.

The DOJ then charged and sentenced Papadopoulos for lying to the FBI about contacts with Mifsud.

Papadopoulos has denied conspiring with Mifsud or Russians. He claims that he did not see, handle or disseminate any Clinton-related emails. The former Trump aide also says he does not recall telling anyone on the Trump campaign about Mifsud’s remarks.

The former aide thinks he was set up by the FBI.

He does have some cause to view some of his interactions during 2016 with skepticism. Papadopoulos was contacted in September 2016 out of the clear blue by Stefan Halper, a former Cambridge professor, who has since been revealed to be an FBI and CIA informant.

Halper paid Papadopoulos $3,000 to fly to London in mid-September 2016 and to write a policy paper about Mediterranean energy issues. Unknown to Papadopoulos at the time, Halper had also been in contact with Carter Page, another Trump, campaign adviser.