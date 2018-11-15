Stunning! Stone’s Source of Assange/Hillary Info Is a Progressive Host?

Far-left Randy Credico sent text messages to Roger Stone on October 1st, 2016, alerting him to an upcoming document dump by Wikileaks that promised to kill Hillary’s campaign. Stone released the text messages to show Credico was indeed his source of information on Wikileaks, not Julian Assange.

It sounds like Credico is the source

“Hillary’s campaign will die this week,” Randy Credico, a progressive New York political activist and radio host, texted Stone on October 1, 2016

“big news Wednesday,” Randy Credico, continued. “now pretend u don’t know me.”

“U died 5 years ago,” Stone, a longtime ally of President Donald Trump, responded.

“great,” Credico texted back. “Hillary’s campaign will die this week.”

That last statement was a reference to Stone claiming Credico had died after they had a falling out years before.

Special Counsel Robert Mueller has focused on Stone as the back channel to Wikileaks, providing the link to Donald Trump. Mueller wanted to know if he had advance warning of the Hillary emails dump. Stone is claiming it’s Credico with the back channel to Assange.

Stone’s lawyer, Grant Smith, gave copies of the messages to CNN after they were reported by NBC News. “I think these are completely vindicating of Roger”, Smith said. “It could not be any clearer.”

Days after Credico interviewed Assange for a radio show, on August 27, 2016, Credico texted Stone, “Julian Assange has kryptonite on Hillary.”

Previously, Stone denied advance knowledge of the hacked emails from Assange. Stone said his statements were based on public knowledge and Credico, the real back channel. Credico has denied it and has been interviewed by Mueller. The far-left Credico says the texts are out of context.

Still, he sure didn’t want Stone to remember his name

“Just remember do not name me as your connection to Assange you had one before that you referred to,” he texted Stone on September 18, 2016.

Credico also texted Stone selfies taken outside of what appears to be the Embassy of Ecuador in London, where Assange has taken refuge, days before Assange held his Oct. 4 news conference promising the big reveal. Credico said he never made it inside the embassy on his trip.

THE FRUSTRATED PRESIDENT

Stone’s confidant, journalist and alleged conspiracy theorist, Jerome Corsi said he expects to be indicted by Mueller for perjury any day. Without providing further details, he called it a perjury trap. He’s a 72-year old rather harmless nice man and it would serve no purpose to put him in prison.

Thursday morning, President Trump sent out two tweets expressing his frustration. The President tweeted that the prosecutors are screaming at the people they bring in and “horribly threatening them”.

One must wonder if Mueller’s recent expressions of disgust about Paul Manafort not giving him what he wants — according to MSM reports — is tied into this.

The President pointed to the fact that the FBI ignores the crimes on the other side. Perhaps he will fire Mueller after all.

The inner workings of the Mueller investigation are a total mess. They have found no collusion and have gone absolutely nuts. They are screaming and shouting at people, horribly threatening them to come up with the answers they want. They are a disgrace to our Nation and don’t… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2018

….care how many lives the ruin. These are Angry People, including the highly conflicted Bob Mueller, who worked for Obama for 8 years. They won’t even look at all of the bad acts and crimes on the other side. A TOTAL WITCH HUNT LIKE NO OTHER IN AMERICAN HISTORY! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2018