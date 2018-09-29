Success! Sanctuary Law Loses in City Challenge

S.Noble
The LA Times reports that an Orange County Superior Court judge determined Thursday that California’s “sanctuary state” protections for undocumented immigrants infringe on Huntington Beach’s local control as a charter city.

This is the first city to successfully challenge the law.

Senate Bill 54, authored by state Senate leader Kevin de León (D-Los Angeles), in many cases prohibits state and local police agencies from notifying federal officials about the impending release of immigrants in custody who may be deported.

