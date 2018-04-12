Suicidal GOP Join Dems to Block Trump from Firing Dirty Cop Mueller

The suicidal GOP joined forces with Democrats to block the President from doing his job. If they lose Congress, they will likely blame Trump. The blame almost solely rests with them.

It is well within the President’s province to fire someone on his executive staff but the bipartisan cabal want to remove that authority from him.

Sens. Cory Booker (D-N.J.). Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), Christopher Coons(D-Del.) and Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) will introduce the legislation, the Special Counsel Independence and Integrity Act, on Wednesday. The bill will protect witch hunter Robert Mueller.

Graham and Tillis are siding with Chuck Schumer. At least we know clearly what they are and what they stand for.

The legislation would let Mueller, or any other special counsel, receive an “expedited judicial review” within 10 days of being fired to determine if it was for a “good cause.” If it was determined it wasn’t, he would be reinstated, the Hill reported

Trump must not sign this bill. It enshrines into law that a senior Justice Department official can fire a special counsel with a written reason. In other words, it gives one of these potentially corrupt FBI officials power over the presidency itself.