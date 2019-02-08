When individuals kill themselves, we look for answers in their DNA, their environments, their personal reactions to feelings of impotent rage, rejection, disappointment, heartbreak.

But how to explain group suicide? Wikipedia lists numerous cases, starting in 206 B.C., and these relatively recent cases:

Clearly, some groups took their lives en masse for ideological reasons, while others––particularly vulnerable people in dire need of a “leader”––simply followed orders.

In all the mass suicides in recorded history, dozens, hundreds, and up to one-thousand people took their own lives.

But today, when looking at suicidal Jews, the numbers could be in the millions!

LOOK AT THE NUMBERS

Currently, out of a worldwide population of eight-billion people, there are 14-million Jews: approximately six-and-a-half million in Israel, six-and-a-half million in the United States, and about one-million throughout the world––by any measure, a few grains of sand compared to the massive total population of the world.

According to U.S. voting patterns, Jews are overwhelmingly liberal…up to 80 percent, which means they vote in huge numbers for leftists like Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton––whose staffs were comprised almost exclusively of career anti-Semites and who did everything in their power to effect anti-Israel policies like the Iran deal, knowing that the fanatical mission of the mullahs in Teheran was––and is––to wipe Israel off the map and exterminate every Jew.

As Karin McQuillan explains in “Lefist Jew Hatred Has Come to America”: “The Left began with blacklisting and boycotting conservatives. Now American Jews are in the crosshairs, no matter how liberal their politics.”

But they won’t jump off the bandwagon, she says, because that would mean “losing your friends, being shunned at a synagogue, and stunting your career… changing party affiliation is a such a tall cliff, it feels suicidal, that is, the loss of their entire identity. The identity politics, blame-America crowd can’t stand the Jewish-American success story.”

McQuillan quotes the estimable Daniel Greenfield: “There is no future for Jews on the left except as collaborators in anti-Semitism.”

Look no further than the full-bodied ideological and financial support that liberal––suicidal––Jews lend to virulently anti-Israel organizations, many of them founded and financed by leftist Jews, such as the Woman’s March, Black Lives Matter, the fascistic Antifa, J Street, If Not Now, Americans for Peace Now, B’Tselem, Bend the Arc, Breaking the Silence, New Israel Fund, Jews for Racial and Economic Justice, The Forward newspaper (recently defunct), Michael Lerner’s Tikkun magazine; Reform Action Center, T’ruah (formerly Rabbis for Human Rights), Jewish Voice for Peace, and Jews for Racial and Economic Justice, et al.

Impossible, you may say. To the contrary, it’s not only possible but a hard, cold reality that these unJews, as political commentator Dan Friedman calls them, support the very people identical to those who annihilated the entire population of Europe’s Jews during Hitler’s reign of terror during the 1930s and ‘40s.

Why? Because it’s hard to be a Jew, and liberal Jews are simply not up to the task. The desperate need to be liked, accepted, admired and embraced are the historical downfalls of weak Jews.

That is why so many Jews adored President Franklin Delano Roosevelt, who stacked his administration with Court Jews and then stabbed every Jew in the world in the back…. refusing refuge to the few who escaped Hitler’s murderous onslaught by turning away thousands from our shores and sending them back to their grisly deaths. And he counted on––who else?––weak liberal Jews and a complicit leftist media––to cover for his mortal sins!

Even if only 50-percent––and not the actual 80 percent––of liberal Jews support candidates who hate Jews and hate Israel, that means that seven-million of the 14-million Jews on earth are paving the way to another Holocaust.

HERE IS WHY

Liberal-turned-conservative icon Norman Podhoretz, author and longtime editor of Commentary magazine, further explains this aberration in his latest article, “Why Are Jews Liberal?”

“Most American Jews sincerely believe that their liberalism, together with their commitment to the Democratic Party…stems from the teachings of Judaism and…the heritage of ‘Jewish values.’ But if this theory were valid, the Orthodox would be the most liberal sector of the Jewish community. [Yet] on every single cultural issue, the Orthodox oppose the politically correct liberal positions taken by most other American Jews precisely because these positions conflict with Jewish law.”

Podhoretz continues: “Liberalism has become more than a political outlook. It has for all practical purposes superseded Judaism and become a religion in its own right….indeed, many such secular Jews, when asked how they would define ‘a good Jew,’ reply that it is equivalent to being a good liberal.”

Precisely! And, I would add, a good Democrat!

Another reason why Jews in our country are liberals is because, unlike those who lived for thousands of years before them––and were forced into a cruel diaspora, ejected from every country they tried to call home––American Jews grew up in the freest, most bountiful, most law-and-order country in world history, where none of them suffered the indignities and life-threatening specters of annihilation from pogroms or Crusades or an Inquisition or forced conversions or a Holocaust––and few of their parents or teachers taught them about these historical obscenities!

Yes, there was prejudice from the likes of Hitler admirers Henry Ford, Joseph P. Kennedy Sr., and Charles Lindbergh, Yes, there were quotas for Jews in American universities and medical schools, so Jews built the most prominent medical centers in the U.S. Yes, it was hard to get jobs in the entertainment business, so Jews invented Hollywood. Yes, it may have been difficult for some nerdy guys to get dates or get noticed, so Jews created Facebook and Google and Twitter, among other leftist enterprises.

By the way, that’s why there is and always has been so much antisemitism––pure green-eyed jealousy! How did a tiny people who were slaves in ancient Egypt for over 200 years and then marginalized for thousands more years wherever they went manage to survive and thrive and flourish so spectacularly?

Instead of emulating the seemingly superhuman power of Jews to survive millennia of oppression, ostracism, and outright murder, the antisemites among us would rather kill them off!

That’s what the strongest human emotion––jealousy––does to the human psyche. When they see that the Bloomberg Innovation Index for 2019 lists the fledgling state of Israel––only 70 years old––as the 5thmost innovative country in the world––ahead of Singapore, Japan, the U.S., France, Norway, and China––it drives those pathetic envious Jew haters stark raving mad!

CONVERSION

In this bastion of American liberty, the freedom of religion Jews had never experienced led many to abandon what they considered the oppressive strict observances they were accustomed to. At the same time, an awareness of their painful history inspired tremendous empathy for the underdog, the oppressed, the maligned––the victims of society. Hence, the liberal Jews converted from Judaism to a religion called Social Justice.

But according to Noah Rothman, author of Unjust: Social Justice and The Unmaking of America, so-called social justice “has become the antithesis of blind, objective justice…its essential nature compels its believers to treat individuals unequally in the name of equality.”

For leftist American Jews, going the “social justice” route allows them to bask in self-congratulatory narcissism while distorting the Bible’s teachings and replacing them with a universalist theology they call“tikkun olam” or what they delude themselves into believing is “repairing the world.” These are the same people who applaud the new NY State law to engage in the premeditated murder of in utero babies of nine-months gestation the day before––actually the minute before––they’re born. Some repair!

And in the midterm elections of November 2018, the American electorate––including those leftist suicidal Jews––voted for not one, not two, but three in-your-face Jew haters and Israel haters! Here is a relatively short list of the Jew haters that liberal/leftist/progressive American Jews continue to support.

WHO HATES THE SUICIDAL LIBERAL JEWS?

Wannabe president Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) called these Jew haters “the suffragists of our time.”

And House Speaker Nancy Pelosi––she with the Jewish grandchildren––appointed these Jew-and-Israel haters to prestigious positions: Rep. Tlaib to the Financial Services Committee; Rep. Omar to the powerful House Foreign Affairs Committee, which give her a platform to push her pro-Muslim, anti-Israel, anti-American agenda; Rep. Ocasio-Cortez to the influential House Oversight Committee.

It’s relevant to mention here that Rep. Pelosi secretly hosted a fundraising event in 2012 with Hamas-tied CAIR (Council on American-Islamic Relations) with a price tag of $5,000 per person and $30,000 per couple. CAIR was named “unindicted co-conspirator” in the largest terrorist-funding trial in American history, but the indictment never happened because Barack Obama––who 80 percent of liberal, suicidal Jews voted for––shut it down.

And––surprise, surprise––the woman who ran the country from 2009 to 2016, Valerie Jarrett, told these antisemites she’s backing them up!

WHY ARE LIBERAL JEWS SUICIDAL?

Because, as I’ve documented, all the people and organizations they embrace, vote for, give money to, and teach their children to support HATE THEM and WISH THEM DEAD!

Proof? Where are the voices in the Democrat Party of protest or outrage at the blatant antisemitism spewing every minute of every day from Democrat office holders and the huge crowd of Democrat presidential wannabes?

Where is there a single word about the beauty of diversity and multiculturalism when it comes to Jews?

Where is there even a whisper of support for Israel, our longtime ally and the only democratic nation in the entire Middle East?

From Democrats: NOT A SINGLE WORD!

Where, asks longtime Israeli columnist Isi Liebler, are “American Jewish leaders?” The Jew hatred today in the U.S., he says, goes “back to the Obama administration,” when Mr. Obama “began to treat Israel as a rogue state, grovel to the Iranians, describe Israeli defenders and Arab terrorists as moral equivalents, and finally declined to veto the most biased and despicable resolution ever passed against Israel by the UN Security Council. The response by the majority of the American Jewish establishment, who were previously never reticent about raising their voices, was a deafening silence.”

And the past decade, Liebler continues, “has been one of unprecedented passivity and cowardice by the Jewish establishment––including the ADL, J Street, the Jewish Council for Public Affairs, the National Council of Jewish Women, progressive rabbis….[and] the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, comprising 51 affiliates…”

“If the Jewish leaders do not reverse the tide,” Liebler concludes, “most American Jews will be betraying Israel and, in the process, obliterating what little is left of Jewish identity.”

TOO LATE!

It’s too late to reignite the love and pride and passion American Jews once had for Israel and the miraculous rebirth of their ancestral home in 1948, thanks to the heroic courage of President Harry Truman.

Because of assimilation and intermarriage and the massive influx––actually invasion––of millions of Muslims into Europe (including the Scandinavian countries) and America, and the capitulation of the multiculturalist and diversity crowd to their money, as well as acceptance of Sharia law ––including the barbaric female genital mutilation and sadistic honor killings that exist in great numbers in the United States––there is once again a pandemic of antisemitism, only this time with the passive acquiescence of liberal Jews.

We Jews are taught by our sages to accept and embrace all Jews, no matter their flaws or shortcomings. We are a tiny people and only by understanding the imperative for unity will we survive. Look for the good in even the most egregious behavior of our fellow Jew––does he or she help the poor, take in the widow and orphan, donate generously to charity, et al? Then accept that Jew, embrace him, love her.

In Genesis 12.3, God tells Abram (before he became Abraham): “I will make you into a great nation…I will bless those who bless you and curse those who curse you.”

Personally, I don’t embrace the quisling Jews and other antisemites who opt for the toxic American liberalism that vilifies Jews and Israel. I curse them. And I promise them that their determination to destroy the Jewish state––because of their rancid hatred and obsessive jealousy––will fail as thunderously as all attempts over the past 5,000 years have failed.