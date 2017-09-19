Suicide by Cop? Suicidal Georgia Tech Student Called Police on Himself; Antifa Riots

A Georgia Tech student, Scout Schultz, was shot and killed by a campus police officer after he refused to heed the officers’ warnings to stop. The man left three suicide notes and had made the original call to police advising a man wielding a knife was on campus, The Washington Post reported. His weapon was possibly a multi-purpose tool containing a knife.

Police negotiated with Schultz for about 15 minutes.

Mr. Schultz had a history of mental health problems. He did not identify as a man or a woman, according to his parents, and he was President of Georgia Tech’s LGBTQ Organization.

On the Pride Alliance website, he wrote on his profile, “I’m bisexual, nonbinary, and intersex. When I’m not running Pride or doing classwork I mostly play (Dungeons and Dragons) and try to be politically active.”

Less than 24 hours after the shooting, Civil Rights Attorney L. Chris Stewart said he was retained to represent the Schultz family as the investigation continues. He said the family is seeking answers as to why officers didn’t use other tactics to subdue Schultz.

The parents and others are calling for police reform, but what sensible reform will allow cops to put their lives at risk? The man was within about six feet of the officer and only stopped as she shot. There was a split second to decide to shoot or not.

It is not known if the officer had a non-lethal weapon.

In the video below, the 21-year old man comes forward with a knife calling for cops to shoot him. He continues to move forward, stopping at times as police scream for him to stop. He turns and approaches the female officer. At one point, he rushes the female officer and as he stops, she shoots. Mr. Schultz is heard screaming on the tape.

The video is very graphic, please be forewarned.

Antifa invaded the memorial for the student and turned it into a riot. They burned a police car to a crisp in two events and are completely out of control.

Georgia Tech students were being told to shelter in place last night as the campus is rocked by violent riots, fake riots orchestrated by communist Antifa.

Videos from the scene reveal that the campus descended into absolute chaos in the evening, with some rioters torching a police car and others swarming and attacking police officers.

During the incident, a police car was set on fire.

