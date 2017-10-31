Sunday Night Football Down a Staggering 25%

According to Deadline Hollywood, television viewership for the troubled football association continued its free fall from previous weeks. About one quarter fewer fans are tuning in as the Detroit Lions faced off against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“With that, as the league and broadcasters have been losing ratings traction and snared in political controversy this season, last night’s Week 8 NFL game is down a hard 25% for SNF from last week’s gridiron battle. That Super Bowl LI re-match saw the New England Patriots blowout the Atlanta Falcons 23-7,” writes Deadline.

Most of this is because of the kneeling and other insane gestures players make during the anthem.

The NFL has become the least liked sport in the U.S. according to a new poll that shows 40 percent of people viewed the game unfavorably.

The survey of 1,000 people from The Winston Group showed the favorability rating of the sport dropped between the end of August and the end of September, amid controversy over protests against police brutality towards African Americans during the national anthem.

Just 42 percent of people surveyed had a favorable opinion of the NFL, marking a drop of more than 40 points since the end of August, when 73 percent had a favorable view.

A new Fox News Poll finds that since 2013, the league’s favorable rating has dropped 18 points.

The downward shift on favorability comes mainly from Republicans (-37 points), whites (-23 points), men (-23 points), and independents (-14 points).

The oddball, disrespectful performance by the Houston Texans Sunday surely helped them lose points. Keep it up guys! Keep listening to the leftists who want football to disappear.