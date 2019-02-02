Super Bowl Ad Promotes Joke Porn

Devour, a Kraft/Heinz food brand purchased a commercial spot attempting to turn porn addiction into a joke, CBN reported.

Keep in mind that a pro-flag, anti-kneeling ‘Just Stand’ advertisement was rejected.

Due to restrictions on content, the food brand will air a 30 second “censored” version during the third quarter according to MovieGuide. However, the brand released the uncensored video to stir up a buzz before its Super Bowl spot.

The 60-second uncut video includes an unmarried couple engaging in sexual innuendos around “frozen food porn”. Though the word “porn” cannot be used in the Super Bowl ad, the video still relays its intended message.

We’ve come a long way from Budweiser commercials. On a scale of 0 to 10, with 10 being the best, this is a minus 1.

What’s next? Infanticide ads? Remember just five years ago when SuperBowl commercials were so innocent?