Supporters of ‘Revered’ Democrat Party ‘Rock Star’ Maxine Burn U.S. Flag

Contributor James Soviero

As Republican officials were being chased out of restaurants and intimidated in their homes by radical Democrats, Maxine Waters was out telling them, her supporters, to do more of it.

Recently, Maxine told her supporters that the Oathkeepers were going to rally and they were armed and dangerous. From what I understand, the group is comprised of former and current, military personnel, police officers, and First Responders. They also ban any white supremacists from their protests or events.

Maxine and others in the Democratic Party use fear and terror to control their electorate.

Maxine’s supporters from the Revolutionary Communist Party and other groups turned out in response to her alarming warning. They staged a raucous flag burning outside her office. They were also bothering people in their cars.

The Oathkeepers rally didn’t amount to anything as expected.

According to Democrat Party leaders and many members, Maxine is the Democrat Party ‘rock star’, she is ‘revered, a beacon, an ‘icon‘, and she is known affectionately as Auntie Maxine.

Watch her supporters:

Maxine did try to walk back from her supporters’ ‘protests’.

Please read my statement regarding the protests at my district office last Thursday. pic.twitter.com/F3dDiPDEdv — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) July 21, 2018