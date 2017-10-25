Supreme Court Throws Out the Final Case Against Trump’s Travel Ban

The Supreme Court has dismissed the final case against the Trump travel ban, thehill reported. The overreaching Hawaii judge is foiled again as he most certainly knew he would be. One cannot be a judge and not know when one is engaging in activism in lieu of justice and the rule of law.

The court issued an order dismissing the lawsuit brought by the state of Hawaii challenging the 90-day travel ban on nationals from six majority-Muslim countries and the 120-day halt on the U.S. refugee resettlement program, claiming the case is now moot.

Because the 90-day ban expired on Sept. 24 and the 120-day ban expired on Tuesday, the court said there is no longer a “live case or controversy.”

The court had already ruled in the President’s favor.

In dismissing the second case, the court said it was expressing no view on the merits. Judge Sonia Sotomayor dissented from the court order tossing out the lower court rulings. She said she would have dismissed the case as improvidently granted.

This ban is well within the authority of the President and the leftist judges know that, but don’t be surprised if they come up with something else to stop the President. They not only want people coming in from terror nations, they want a lot of them. The Hawaii judge is looking to force the President to double the numbers of refugees. The refugees from these nations should all be sent to Hawaii and Maryland where the judges say no ban should be permitted.

These judges have little regard for national security when ideology is involved.

Hawaii District Judge Derrick Watson, who stopped Trump’s previous ban, blocked all the restrictions except with respect to Venezuelan officials or immigrants from North Korea.

Maryland District Court Judge Theodore Chuang said the president could ban only individuals from North Korea, business officials from Venezuela and individuals lacking a credible claim of a bona fide relationship with a person or entity in the United States.