Surprising Support for President Trump’s Call to End Birthright Citizenship

In an interview with Axios, President Trump spoke of the absurdity of birthright citizenship. He is planning to end it and said “it’s in the process. It’ll happen.” The President suggested an executive order could do it.

President Trump says he plans to end #BirthrightCitizenship for children born in the US to parents who are not legally in the country: “it’s in the process. It’ll happen.” https://t.co/GiCJvENavV pic.twitter.com/8YOa15eQLL — HLN (@HLNTV) October 30, 2018

The left is doing their usual fear mongering, ranting hysterically as if foreigners are entitled to our rights.

Speaker Paul Ryan who has done nothing for Republican candidates this cycle came out to shoot to idea down. First, he said it can’t be done with an executive order, which is fine. But, then he said the law is “settled”.

Does he really believe the Founding Fathers intended the 14th Amendment to allow illegal aliens to flood the border, give birth and then collect welfare?

Would anyone be surprised if Ryan becomes a progressive Democrat once he leaves office?

SURPRISING SUPPORT

Help came from a surprising place. The new Lindsey Graham called it out as “absurd”. He tweeted: Finally, a president willing to take on this absurd policy of birthright citizenship. Free of John McCain, Sen. Graham seems like the conservative he once was.

Finally, a president willing to take on this absurd policy of birthright citizenship. https://t.co/kCa0ko7P76 — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) October 30, 2018

HARRY REID ONCE AGREED

In 1993, Democrats said the same thing. Take Harry Reid for instance.

“If making it easy to be an illegal alien isn’t enough, how about offering a reward for being an illegal immigrant? No sane country would do that, right? Guess again. If you break our laws by entering this country without permission and give birth to a child, we reward that child with U.S. citizenship and guarantee of full access to all public and social services that this society provides, and that’s a lot of services,” Reid said in 1993.

