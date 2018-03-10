Susan Rice Gave a Stand Down Order on Russian Election Interference

Democrats are constantly blaming President Trump for not responding accurately to Russia meddling in the election, but it is the Obama administration that was in power and did nothing. In the latest explosive revelation, The Daily Caller reports that former national security adviser Susan Rice actually issued a stand-down order to officials who wanted to respond aggressively.

This is according to an excerpt from, Russian Roulette: The Inside Story of Putin’s War on America and the Election of Donald Trump a book by Michael Isikoff, chief investigative correspondent for Yahoo News, and David Corn, Washington bureau chief of Mother Jones. The book will be released on March 13.

Allegedly, Obama said in effect to Putin, “You fuck with us over the election and we’ll crash your economy.” That’s a far cry from what he told us he said.

Obama publicly announced that he told Putin to “cut it out“. “Cut it out” sounds more like Obama.

The book could be rewriting history. Isikoff and Corn are committed leftists. They seem to be putting the blame off onto Rice when it’s obvious she got her marching orders from Obama.

The left will go to great lengths to protect Obama and Rice is fine with falling on her sword.

Inept Susan told them to stand down

The book asserts that the NSC officials were alarmed by the hacking of the DNC emails and other attempts to interfere in the election of 2016.

Michael Daniel is an NSC official responsible for the Russia portfolio. He told the book’s authors of multiple plans to strike fear in Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the interference.

Daniel told the authors that when Rice caught wind of his planning, she called him in and berated him.

One day in late August, national security adviser Susan Rice called Daniel into her office and demanded he cease and desist from working on the cyber options he was developing. “Don’t get ahead of us,” she warned him. The White House was not prepared to endorse any of these ideas. Daniel and his team in the White House cyber response group were given strict orders: “Stand down.” She told Daniel to “knock it off,” he recalled.

Obama officials said “we sort of choked”.

But this is Trump’s fault?