12 Days Ago Susan Rice Knew “Nothing” of Trump Unmasking, Turns Out She Requested It

Susan Rice, the national security advisor for President Obama, made dozens of requests to unmask the identities of Donald Trump associates identified in raw intelligence reports. If she did it, Obama was behind it.

Bloomberg View’s Eli Lake reported her involvement on Monday and Michael Cernovich, publisher of Cernovich Media, first identified Rice in a report on Sunday night.

Lake’s sources told him that Rice’s requests to unmask Trump advisers was discovered by Ezra Cohen-Watnick, the National Security Council’s senior director for intelligence. He is also the man accused of being one of Nunes’ leaks by the NY Times.

The pattern of Rice’s requests was discovered in a National Security Council review of the government’s policy on “unmasking” the identities of individuals in the U.S. who are not targets of electronic eavesdropping, but whose communications are collected incidentally.

They are normally redacted.

Lake’s report also says: The intelligence reports were summaries of monitored conversations — primarily between foreign officials discussing the Trump transition, but also in some cases direct contact between members of the Trump team and monitored foreign officials. One U.S. official familiar with the reports said they contained valuable political information on the Trump transition such as whom the Trump team was meeting, the views of Trump associates on foreign policy matters and plans for the incoming administration.

This revelation comes 12 days after Susan Rice said “Nothing of the sort occurred” in referring to unmasking.

Judy Woodruff asked Rice about allegations by House Intelligence Chair Devin Nunes that Trump associates and possibly Trump were swept up in surveillance of foreigners. Her response was less than truthful.

“I know nothing about this. I was surprised to see reports from Chairman Nunes on that count today.

“And let’s back up and recall where we have been. The president of the United States accused his predecessor, President Obama, of wiretapping Trump Tower during the campaign. Nothing of the sort occurred, and we have heard that confirmed by the director of the FBI, who also pointed out that no president, no White House can order the surveillance of another American citizen.”

“That can only come from the Justice Department, with the approval of a FISA court. So, today, I really don’t know to what Chairman Nunes was referring, but he said that whatever he was referring to was a legal, lawful surveillance, and that it was potentially incidental collection on American citizens.”

Woodruff also asked about The New York Times report that in the final days of the Obama administration, individuals went out of their way to spread information throughout the government about what they knew about intelligence that the Russians had interfered in the election last year, and that there may have been a connection with Trump campaign officials.

The woman who went on five Sunday news shows to lie about Benghazi a while back, continued:

“I’m not aware of any connection.”

“I read The New York Times story. I must say, Judy, as one of the most senior White House officials and the most senior responsible for national security, I found that report a bit perplexing. I wasn’t aware of any orders given to disseminate that kind of information.”

How can one believe anything that comes from the former administration?

Rice even expressed shock that Trump would accuse Obama of surveillance of his team and wondered why there is no apology.