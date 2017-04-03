What Susan Rice Did…Wait for It…Wait for It…Wiretapped

Per MIT what Susan Rice did is…

Wait for it, wait for it…

Re Trump's "wiretap" tweet, an excerpt from an MIT book publ in 2010, Privacy On The Line: pic.twitter.com/w3vRzhTJid — Stuart Dean (@stuartwdean) March 22, 2017

Trump being right so often is getting boring.

As Fox News reporter Adam Housley reported earlier, Trump’s team, and possibly Trump were surveilled for a year before the inauguration.

Susan Rice asked for the unmasking of Trump associates, perhaps Trump himself, on numerous occasions according to reports by investigative reporter Mike Cernovich and Bloomberg’s Eli Lake. Apparently NY Times’ Maggie Haberman sat on the story because she’s a good little soldier.

Our latest….Susan Rice requested to unmask names of Trump transition officials, sources say | https://t.co/qokqud4L96 — Adam Housley (@adamhousley) April 3, 2017

Obviously, if Rice did it, she did it for Barack Obama. Maybe this is why he’s in Tahiti laying low. Can we extradite from there? [That’s a joke!]

The intel was shared with everyone at the top. We also know that Hillary was getting Top Secret intel and could have been reading this material which had nothing to do with national security.

The information was disseminated to everyone at the top. More reports coming throughout the day on @FoxNews — Adam Housley (@adamhousley) April 3, 2017

President Trump has been bashed day and night for tweeting he was wiretapped. We don’t know if Trump Tower was tapped but his team certainly was.

Terrible! Just found out that Obama had my “wires tapped” in Trump Tower just before the victory. Nothing found. This is McCarthyism! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017

On January 20th, the NY Times called it wiretapping though they later “fixed” the title.



This entire Russia fake news will come back to haunt Democrats.