Susan Rice’s Son Leads Conservatives at Stanford, Loves Rush, Levin

John David Rice-Cameron is the son of two Democrats and his mother is Susan Rice. He attends Stanford and leads conservative groups on campus. His conservative roots trace back to middle school. His father would listen to Rush Limbaugh and kind of agreed with him, Rice-Cameron said during an interview with The College Fix.

“Sometimes my dad would listen to Rush Limbaugh and he would kind of argue with him,” recalls Rice-Cameron, 20, a sophomore at Stanford University. “I just found myself agreeing with basically everything Rush Limbaugh was saying.”

Rice-Cameron’s mother, Susan Rice, served in the Obama administration, first as U.N. ambassador, then as National Security Advisor. But despite his parents’ political leanings, “they believe extensively in debate and engaging the other side and exposing people to different viewpoints,” he said.

Rush, Levin and Locke

He began turning Rush on himself, eventually discovering Mark Levin, his “ultimate political hero.”

“He’d talk about John Locke, and so I’d go and read some John Locke. He’d talk about John Smith, so I’d go and read John Smith. He’d talk about the Federalist Papers, and so I read those,” Rice-Cameron said. “I discovered the intellectual roots of liberty.”

At Stanford, his mother’s Alma Mater, he is president of the Republican Club.

“If we are going to promote the liberty movement, if the liberty movement is going to succeed, we need to do something about these college campuses,” he told The College Fix in a telephone interview. “We need to ensure the liberty movement is heard.”

He’s an activist fighting for freedom and the right of conservatives to speak on campus.

For her part, Susan Rice is proud of her son’s accomplishments.