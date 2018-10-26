We will continually update this post until the DOJ gives their press conference at 2:30 p.m.

A suspect — a white man in his fifties — was arrested by Broward County Sheriffs in Florida Friday morning in connection to suspicious, non-detonating packages sent to Democrats. The DOJ has confirmed the arrest. A camera at a kiosk in Florida was key.

He lives in North Miami Beach, but is allegedly a former New Yorker, and has an arrest record involving terrorism.

This is his van apparently and the Miami-Herald says it is covered with pro-Trump stickers. It seems the suspect might fit the profile of the obvious, he is a stupid pro-Trump supporter. Police say found right-wing paraphernalia in the van. This only hurts Republicans.

The President’s tweet raises some interesting questions.

Republicans are doing so well in early voting, and at the polls, and now this “Bomb” stuff happens and the momentum greatly slows – news not talking politics. Very unfortunate, what is going on. Republicans, go out and vote! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 26, 2018

The Feds have been concentrating on Florida where the majority of packages originated.

“Some of the packages went through the mail,” Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen told Fox News. She said she is “confident that this person or people will be brought to justice.”

Several of the packages went through the U.S. postal facility in Opa-locka, Florida. The Miami-Dade County Police Department helped federal agents at the facility.

The USPS operates an imaging system that photographs each piece of mail processed throughout the country which helped them pinpoint the facility.

The government analyzed the stamps and reached out to retailers to determine where elements of the bombs were made and sold. Packaging is being analyzed as well.

Tiny bits of DNA are also analyzed to bring law enforcement to the suspect’s door.

The crude bombs were fashioned from designs widely available on the net. We don’t know if more than one person was involved.

The man, about 56 years of age, has been arrested for terrorism in the past.

