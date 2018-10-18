Suspect in Khashoggi Disappearance Dies in a “Suspicious” Accident

One of the 15 Saudis who arrived in Turkey the same day Jamal Khashoggi disappeared has died in a “suspicious traffic accident” according to a Turkish, state-controlled newspaper, Yeni Safak.

The man who died Meshal Albostani is a lieutenant in the Saudi Royal Air Force and believed to be one of the 15 killers of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

The newspaper said he was killed in a “suspicious traffic accident”, but didn’t give details as to why it was suspicious.

Albostani died in a car crash in Riyadh.

There are fears Albostani “may have been silenced” by the Saudi regime, the newspaper claimed, without elaborating on his alleged death.

Yeni Safak is the same paper that published lurid details of audio tapes that purportedly recorded the interrogation, torture, and murder of Khashoggi inside the consulate.

People die all the time. We need more information. Are they going to kill 15 or 16 people? It is suspicious, however.

THE NEXT EXECUTION WILL BE THE SAUDI CONSUL?

Turkish media also claims the Saudi consul in Istanbul could be the “next execution.” He was allegedly heard on the murder tapes complaining about them killing Mr. Khashoggi in his office.

The Saudi consul, Mohammad al-Otaibi could be the “next execution.” Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman “would do anything to get rid of the evidence,” the Hurriyet Daily News said Thursday.

Again, that’s pure speculation.

More Kashoggi-MBS Links Revealed as Suspected Killer Dies in ‘Suspicious Car Accident’https://t.co/OoAkB86fmJ — Haaretz.com (@haaretzcom) October 18, 2018

THEY MIGHT KNOW WHERE THE REMAINS WERE DUMPED

Meanwhile, Turkey is searching the woods outside Istanbul for Khashoggi’s remains, Daily Mail reports.

Turkish police are searching an area of woodland outside Istanbul as well as a farmhouse across the Marmara Sea, in the hunt for missing journalist Jamal Khashoggi, according to local reports.

Investigators are said to have collected CCTV images from the entrance to Belgrad Forest to the north of the city amid fears the US-based Saudi writer’s body was dumped there.

They are reportedly also preparing to ‘excavate’ a property in Yalova province, where one of the vehicles linked to the Saudi ‘hit squad’ was seen, according to Turkish media.

Two weeks after the disappearance on October 2, the United States and allies have collected some intelligence through their own sources and methods, which partly confirms news reports based on leaks of audio recordings, four sources told Reuters.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has met with the President, sharing extensive details. They won’t react until after the investigations are complete.

.@StateDept @SecPompeo outside of the West Wing after our meeting this morning in the Oval Office… pic.twitter.com/4GrmMdOhS1 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 18, 2018