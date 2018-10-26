Suspicious Packages Sent to Sen. Booker & Former ex-DNI Clapper

Two more suspicious packages similar to the last ten have been located in mail sorting facilities.

Authorities located an 11th suspicious package addressed to Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.). The package was found in a Florida mail facility, the FBI confirmed Friday, and reportedly featured an address in Camden, New Jersey, NBC News reported. It was similar in appearance to the 10 others recovered this week.

The package addressed to Booker, D-N.J. was discovered at a postal facility in Royal Palm Beach, Florida, according to officials.

Another package has been found in New York City at a postal facility, addressed to former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, according to multiple news outlets.

If every prominent Democrat gets a suspicious package, will that still be the fault of President Trump and everyone who supports the President?

There have been 12 suspicious packages sent to high-profile Democrats so far: 1 – Obama, 1 – Clinton, 2- Biden, 1 – CNN / Brennan, 1 – Holder / Wasserman Schultz’s office, 1 or 2 – Waters, 1 – Clapper, 1 – Booker, 1 – Soros, 1 – De Niro.

The ten previous packages contained pipe bombs without detonating devices and at least one sent to CNN which contained white powder in the bomb was harmless. There are reports that the first bomb sent to George Soros contained gunpowder but who knows.

As far as a hoax device, the NYPD is not treating them as hoax devices. However, so far, the bombs did not go off by design and are missing at least two key components. Agents also don’t want everyone to think they are all hoaxes, because one could be real and people might let their guards down. That might be the long game in all this. So again semantics…hoax may never be used officially, but all were designed not to detonate.

As usual, Jake Tapper is misreporting.

Packages to Soros, Obamas, Clintons, Brennan c/o CNN, Holder — these devices, per law enforcement sources, were rudimentary but functional. Meaning the intent here was mass murder. — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) October 24, 2018

All the packages appear to be connected. Reports suggest law enforcement have centered their probe on southern Florida where some of the packages have emanated but that could be a diversion by the mad bomber or law enforcement.

Once caught, this person faces potential life in prison.

Federal law states that anyone who “transports or receives, or attempts to transport or receive, in interstate or foreign commerce any explosive with the knowledge or intent that it will be used to kill, injure, or intimidate any individual or unlawfully to damage or destroy any building, vehicle, or other real or personal property” can be sentenced to up to 10 years in prison.

There are now 12 packages which allow for a possible 120-year sentence. If anyone is injured, it’s 20 years per and if anyone dies, depending on the state, the person could be executed.

Meanwhile, in better news, and a mere footnote in the media today, the economy grew at 3.5%.