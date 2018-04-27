Swamp Critter AG Sessions Promises to ‘Honor’ His Recusal

Attorney General Jeff Sessions recused himself from all things Russia the day after he accepted the nomination from the President as Attorney General. He promsed Socialist Patrick Leahy on Wednesday he will continue to honor his recusal.

It was a dirty trick. Because of his absence, under the banner of righteousness, he allowed an unconstitutional probe of the President to begin and continue beyond all reasonableness.

Never once, did he lift a finger to address the corruption or in any way deal with Hillary’s obvious violations.

On Wednesday, he appeared before the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice, Science and Related Agencies and was asked repeatedly by Socialist Senator Patrick Leahy of Vermont, if he had “honored his recusal from the investigation into Russian meddling and alleged collusion with Trump campaign associates during the 2016 election.

That was after Sessions refused to speculate on recusal from the Michael Cohen case and the possibility of resigning should Trump fire Rod Rosenstein.

Rumplestiltskin Sessions said definitively, Sen. Leahy, I am honoring the recusal in every case, in every matter that comes before the Department of Justice. I have honored that, and will continue to honor that,” Sessions said.

So, why is he in this job? He has an obligation to quit.

The entire recusal is a joke. While corruption pores out of every vein of the DoJ and the FBI, he is allegedly upright and honorable? Spare me, please.

Sessions probably recused himself because the media and Democrats told him to, but who knows. He is allowing swamp critter Rod Rosenstein to run the entire collusion narrative and probe. Forget that collusion isn’t a crime and there is no evidence of obstruction except from the Democrats — which the DoJ and FBI ignore.

The entire Mueller team is comprised of Obama-Hillary swamp critters. The media are promoting the entire swamp narrative. They are the nattering gators of the swamp.

Sessions’ one claim to fame is he is going after illegal immigrant criminals – or so he says. While D.C. is a sinking pit of corruption, do you know where he is today? He is in North Dakota investiating eight Chinese guys selling Fentanyl. And you know all those MS-13 monsters being arrested? They almost all sit in detention for the legal time period and then most get released into our neighborhoods once again.

He did say the endless Mueller probe should wind down given the state of affairs in the world. That and $2.50 will get you a ride on the dilapadated New York City subway.