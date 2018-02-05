Swamp Rat Rosenstein Moves to Stop Manafort Lawsuit for DoJ Overreach

Sketchy Rod Rosenstein is, for all intents and purposes, the Attorney General in Rumplestiltskin Sessions’ absence. The rogue deputy is currently trying to have a lawsuit by Paul Manafort dismissed.

Manafort is suing the DoJ for overstepping its authority when Rosenstein appointed his buddy Robert Mueller. Mueller indicted him on charges totally unrelated to the so-called Russian election interference investigation. They indicted him on information Manafort himself gave them years ago.

Sounds fishy!

Manafort got picked up in a fishing expedition – a witch hunt.

Rosenstein gave Mueller enough authority to let him go rogue and investigate anything and anyone.

The lawsuit claims Rosenstein “lacked the legal authority to appoint special counsel as well as specific restrictions on the scope of such appointments.”

Manafort is asking that the charges against him for foreign lobbying on behalf of a pro-Russia political party in Ukraine also be dismissed.

Rosenstein’s minions in the DoJ say Manafort’s arguments “lack merit”. The Rosenstein lawyers are using Rosenstein’s testimony before Congress as evidence. During the testimony, he said the witch hunt [our words] was being conducted within limits he has set [therefore it is?].

Expect Manafort to lose against these all-powerful criminals in the DoJ.

Dirty, lying cops, corrupt FISA warrants, and you can’t sue them. This is post-constitutional, lawless America. How’s it working so far?

Rosenstein’s minion lawyers wrote, “The Special Counsel is properly operating within the scope of his authority, including with respect to Manafort’s ongoing criminal prosecution.”

“Manafort faces a 12-count indictment at the district court related to his foreign consulting work, including conspiracy against the U.S., tax evasion and money laundering.”

They couldn’t get him on Russian anything, so they cooked up some charges and plan to bankrupt him.

Someone needs to bust into Rosenstein’s house and strip search his wife in her negligee, terrorizing his children like Mueller did to Manafort. Some say Rod’s guilty of corruption so they should launch a fishing expedition.

The DoJ is a swamp run by swamp rats.

In the good news department, President Trump’s lawyers requested he refuse any interview requests in the Russia investigation!