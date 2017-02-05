Swastikas Painted on Every Advertisement in a Manhattan Subway

Every advertisement in a Manhattan subway was covered in swastikas last night. One guy got up and said, “Hand sanitizer gets rid of Sharpie. We need alcohol.” The passengers all reached into their bags and pockets looking for tissues and Purel and got to work.

A passenger posted it to reddit.

People don’t understand what they are doing. To borrow from a famous phrase: First they came for the conservatives and I did not speak out because I was not a conservative, then they came for the Jews, but I did not speak out because I was not a Jew, and one day they will come for you but no one will be left to speak for you.

The actions of radical Islamists and their infiltrators such as CAIR, are being conflated with normal Muslims, Jews are being painted as evil, and the traditional American is now the counter culture. We are in the hands of a hard left movement. This hatred towards Jews is what we saw in 1939 Germany.

This was treated as a joke on reddit. It’s a sad day for America.

Warning: The following documentary clip is graphic.

Read the comments on reddit: https://www.reddit.com/r/pics/comments/5s5en0/manhattan_subway_gets_covered_in_swastikas_on/