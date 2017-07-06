Sweden Cancels Largest Music Festival Because “Certain Men…Cannot Behave”

Sweden has cancelled their largest music festival to take place in 2018 because of reports of multiple rapes and other sexual assaults during this year’s festival.

There were 4 rapes and 23 assaults. Swedish authorities don’t admit it’s the migrants committing the crimes. Instead, they say they are forced to cancel all future festivals because “certain men cannot behave”.

Organizers told the AFP: “Certain men… apparently cannot behave. It’s a shame. We have therefore decided to cancel Bråvalla 2018.”

“Certain men?”

This has taken place at all other music festivals since they admitted an unreasonable number of unvetted and uncivilized foreigners. Authorities will not identify these ‘certain men’ and they will cancel all festivals. What else can they do?

Bråvalla is the “biggest music festival in Sweden”. It took place this year from 28 June – 1 July. It has been an annual event in Sweden attended by more than 50,000 people since 2013.

The “certain men” are changing Swedes entire way of life and still it would never occur to them to deport them and close their borders.