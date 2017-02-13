Sweden’s “First Feminist Government in the World” Grovels Before Iranian Fascists

4/ SHAME: Submission to Islamic Republic of #Iran by Swedish Trade Minister @AnnLinde—who helps oversee Sweden’s “#feminist foreign policy.” pic.twitter.com/ECuu5NV6SD — Hillel Neuer (@HillelNeuer) February 12, 2017

Sweden boasts of having the “first feminist government in the world” but that didn’t stop Trade Minister Ann Linde and other female members of the “feminist” government from walking before Iranian President Rouhani on Saturday wearing Hijabs, Chadors, and long coats, bowing to Iran’s forced “modesty laws” for women.

What a joke they are as feminists.

They’re feminists like the feminists in the U.S.’s National Organization of Women who also don’t care about women’s rights unless it affects their leftist agenda.

Sweden promised to promote “a gender equality perspective” internationally and adopt a “feminist foreign policy” in which “equality between women and men is a fundamental aim.”

Iranian women have appealed for European female politicians to stand up for them and not kowtow to these religious fascists in control of the Iranian government.

Iranian activist Masih Alinejad urged Europeans female politicians “to stand for their own dignity” and to refuse to kowtow to the compulsory Hijab while visiting Iran.

“European female politicians are hypocrites,” says Alinejad. “They stand with French Muslim women and condemn the burkini ban—because they think compulsion is bad—but when it happens to Iran, they just care about money.”

Swedish politicians, especially Ann Linda, have been very vocal about their contempt for Trump and what they believe is his anti-women stance, but they will shame themselves before actual Fascists.

Trade Minister Linde, who signed multiple agreements with Iranian ministers while wearing a veil, “sees no conflict” between her government’s human rights policy and signing trade deals with an oppressive dictatorship that tortures prisoners, persecutes gays, and is a leading executioner of minors.

“If Sweden really cares about human rights, they should not be empowering a regime that brutalizes its own citizens while carrying out genocide in Syria; and if they care about women’s rights, then the female ministers never should have gone to misogynistic Iran in the first place,” said UN Watch executive director Hillel Neuer.