Sweden’s Most Popular Newspaper Has a Solution for Terrorism

Cars are deadly weapons and need to be banned to stop terrorism. That is according to an editorial in Sweden’s best-selling newspaper.

Cars and other vehicles “have turned into deadly weapons”, and should be banished from cities to stop attacks like the one in Stockholm from happening in future, according to Aftonbladet editorialist Eva Franchell.

I think we should ban bikes too. Shoes are a problem also – remember the shoe bomber?

The solution is definitely not limiting immigration or screening better, the solution is ban anything terrorists could possibly use as a weapon.

The journalist says cars are “effective murder machines” — that Franchell says “must simply be removed from city centres and places where people gather, if people are to be protected in future”.

They’re “easy to steal” she says.

Yes, and so are kitchen knives. They must go also. Bombs are easy to make, they should be banned also.

Trucks have to go of course so deliveries to these stores will be challenging.

Sweden has an all-Feminist government and one must wonder what is going on over there in Sweden, especially after this next comment by the environment minister: “Cars are driven largely by men so by giving a lot of space to cars; we’re giving a lot of space to men — at the expense of women,” Karolina Skog explained.

That makes sense. Cars, check; men in cars, check; women need the space, check; ban cars, check. It’s not the radical Islamic terrorists, it’s the men in cars, check.

Apparently she hasn’t heard about women bombers.

Is this Swedish April fools??? ‘Ban Cars to Stop Terror’ Says Sweden’s best selling Newspaper After Stockholm Attack https://t.co/fZg7oEGWaK — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) April 11, 2017

The world has gone mad.

