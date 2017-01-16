The city of Lund, Sweden wants to rehab returning ISIS fighters as if they were criminals and will provide them withhousing, employment, education and financial support reports the Independent UK.

Anna Sjöstrand, the municipal coordinator said this is what they do with criminals and neo-Nazis.

“It is much cheaper to reintegrate a person into society than to abandon them,” she said.

Christoffer Carlsson, a criminologist, told Sveriges Radio people attempting to leave a group such as Isis need a way to break out of their networks and to avoid regression, adding: “You need resources, you need to reintegrate into the job market, you need a license, you need a roof over your head.

The Swedish cities of Malmö, Borlänge and Örebro are considering the same approach. In other words, they are rewarding returning ISIS fighters.

This is reminiscent of former State Department spokesperson Marie Harf.

Harf’s words, during a “Hardball” interview with Chris Matthews:

“We’re killing a lot of them and we’re going to keep killing more of them. So are the Egyptians, so are the Jordanians. They’re in this fight with us. But we cannot win this war by killing them. We cannot kill our way out of this war. We need in the medium- to longer-term to go after the root causes that lead people to join these groups, whether it’s lack of opportunity for jobs, whether –”