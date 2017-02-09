A fed up Swedish police investigator Peter Springare is receiving an outpouring of support from fellow officers and Swedes, but at the same time he’s being called a racist and is under criminal investigation for violating police regulations.

His crime? He told the truth on Facebook that the majority of crimes are committed by their Muslim refugees.

Springare is a senior investigator at the serious crimes division at the Örebro Police Department with 47 years in investigation.

In a Saturday Facebook post, he said what he was going to say would not be politically correct and that saying such things could harm an officer’s position or pay grade, but he was about to retire and didn’t care.

“Here we go; this is what I’ve handled from Monday-Friday this week: rape, rape, robbery, aggravated assault, rape-assault and rape, extortion, blackmail, assault, violence against police, threats to police, drug crime, drugs, crime, felony, attempted murder, rape again, extortion again and ill-treatment,” he wrote.“Suspected perpetrators; Ali Mohammed, Mahmod, Mohammed, Mohammed Ali, again, again, again. Christopher… what, is it true? Yes, a Swedish name snuck in on the edges of a drug crime. Mohammed, Mahmod Ali, again and again,” he added.

He then identified the origin of the suspects:

“Countries representing all the crimes this week: Iraq, Iraq, Turkey, Syria, Afghanistan, Somalia, Somalia, Syria again, Somalia, unknown, unknown country, Sweden. Half of the suspects, we can’t be sure because they don’t have any valid papers. Which in itself usually means that they’re lying about their nationality and identity.”

It has created waves.

According to news website Nyheter Idag, the police station where Springare works received at least 60 bouquets of flowers addressed to him on Monday – a “bloombomb” from admirers.

Others are calling him right-wing and racist.

National Police Commissioner Dan Eliasson said that it was important to distinguish what an officer does in the line of duty and outside of it.

“When he acts in his professional capacity, he should be extremely careful with issues of ethnicity. If he wants to talk about the problems of crime among immigrants in his spare time, he has freedom of expression like any other,” he told P4 Extra radio, adding that he knows Springare as a “very good person.”

In a second post, Springare denied accusations of right-wing sympathies.

“If you can’t discuss the problem of crime among immigrants without somebody attributing it to racist propaganda, we are in deep trouble,” he said. “The problem is that nobody wants to talk about this.”

Swedish police reportedly has significant problems tackling crime in some parts of the country. There are allegedly at least 55 areas in Sweden, where the law cannot be fully upheld, which are dubbed ‘no-go zones’ by the media.

Steve Emerson of the Investigative Project said “it’s too late for Europe”.

Remember how we were told there was no such thing as ‘no-go zones’?