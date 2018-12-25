Swedish Theologist Makes Startling Comments About Islamism

Theologist Ann Heberlein warns in Swedish newspaper Nyheter Idag of the dangers of Islamism.

THE TRANSLATION FROM VOICE OF EUROPE

“Evil,” wrote Hannah Arendt in “Responsibility and Judgement,” are things that make us think “this should not have happened,” Ms. Heberlein says according to Voice of Europe.

In the midst of Christmas preparations, evil is making itself known – first an act of terror at a Christmas market in Strasbourg. A man shoots irrationally straight into a group of people who drink Glühwein and buy Christmas gifts. Five people die, and ten are injured. This should not have happened.

Barely a week after the massacre in Strasbourg, two young women, Norwegian Maren, 28, and Danish Louisa, 24, are bestially murdered in Morocco.

The two friends were going to spend their Christmas holidays hiking in the Atlas Mountains. What would be an adventure, a memory for life, ended with their death? Several men are arrested, suspected of killing the two women. This should not have happened.

The common denominator of the deeds is spelled Islamism. The perpetrators in Strasbourg, as well as the murderers in Morocco, are reported to be Islamist terrorists.

Blinded by religious fanaticism and hatred of the Western lifestyle which they regard as sinful, they attack innocent people. We are their enemies.

Today, Sweden is for ISIS terrorists what Argentina and Brazil were for the Nazis after World War II.

It’s a sanctuary for terrorists

A sanctuary where they can lick their wounds and start a new life without taking the consequences of the assaults and crimes they committed.

Instead of being locked up, the terrorists are visited by a social secretary. It is high time we change our attitude, states Ann Heberlein.

Amazingly, Ms. Heberlein is not imprisoned for her non-PC language yet. Do you think she has a point? The problem with Islam, many people say, is political Islam or Sharia Law. It is banned in many countries but not in the United States under the guise of freedom of religion.