On Twitter, Professor Dana Cloud describes herself as a socialist, lgbtq activist, anti-racist for women’s rights and workers’ power UT professor of communication studies. She’s a real prize for Syracuse University as she issues veiled threats.

When an anti-Sharia law group demonstrated recently, she encouraged students to “finish them off” because they are almost “on the run.” Antifa are the ones who showed up.

We almost have the fascists in on the run. Syracuse people come down to the federal building to finish them off. — Dana Cloud (@danaleecloud) June 10, 2017

What’s so ironic is that she’s actually teaching communications at Syracuse University. That’s not a joke!

What she fails to understand is that when you are beating up and silencing the opposition, you’re the fascist.

She’s a peach

According to NPR, the violent and crazy Antifa showed up at the Syracuse rally in military-styled fatigues. They wore face masks and carried their ISIS-like flags.

She’s a real peach as we said. Cloud has been featured on Turning Point USA’s Professor Watchlist for blaming the U.S. for 9/11 and for rewriting the Pledge of Allegiance to the people of Iraq, Palestine and Afghanistan.

The “March Against Sharia” protests she opposes were organized by ACT for America. They aren’t anti-Muslim, they are anti-Sharia law. There is a lot of resistance to them from the left. Apparently the left likes Sharia law.

These groups merely want to guard against Sharia and see it as a threat.

The Syracuse Post-Standard reports that no violence took place at the local demonstration, though demonstrators on both sides engaged in a prolonged shouting match from opposite sides of a street.