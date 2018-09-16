Tabloid Claims Mollie Tibbetts’ Killer Got Tax $$ to Hire Investigators

The man who admitted to killing Ohio college student Mollie Tibbetts was allegedly given $5000 in taxpayer money to fight the 1st-degree murder charges against him.

Illegal alien Cristhian Bahena-Rivera, a 24-year-old from Mexico, has been charged with brutally stabbing 20-year old Mollie Tibbetts to death. After he slaughtered her, he discarded her body in a cornfield.

Radar Online reported that he has been demanding taxpayers foot his bill for a team of investigators.

A Radar Online exclusive report claims to have obtained court records that reveal how Bahena-Rivera asked the court and was granted $5,000 in taxpayer money to fight the charges.

Bahena-Rivera worked at Yarrabee Farms since 2014 when he was first hired using the alias “John Budd” and stolen ID. He doesn’t look like a John Budd and it looks like the dairy farm turned a blind eye to people here illegally.

Rivera was the only member of his family working. He lived on the farm in a ramshackle house.