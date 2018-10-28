Take a Look at the Poor Malnourished “Refugees” Coming Our Way

Barack Obama referred to the hordes of fake “refugees” who want to come into the U.S. illegally as poor and malnourished. A new video appearing on the Guatemalan newspaper Prensa Libre shows about a hundred of his Central American migrants — almost all men, not malnourished — forcing their way through a customs gate at the Guatemalan border town of Tecun Uman.

They want to request passage into Mexico.

There are many more breaking through on a regular basis.

A Mexican official said Sunday that the group is seeking entry via Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico.

They can be seen arguing with Mexican immigration officials through the metal bars separating the two countries.

Some of the comments on the video are very intriguing, we included two:

One person commented on this next video: I’m Mexican and yes I live in Mexico, and this caravan needs to be stopped in their tracks bc they aren’t refugees since they declined our (Mexico’s) offer of asylum. These people are leaving nothing but trash and feces on their path. The problem will be completely ours (Mexico’s) bc they won’t make it through to the U.S. and they will be stuck here in Mexico. Any immigrant who enters another with violence and insults deserves no help at all much less asylum bc later they will laugh in our face.

Another comment: I am from Venezuela. Venezuela is 100% worse than Honduras, but yet there are no 10,000 people caravans. A migration caravan from Venezuela are nothing more than small groups (say 100 people) spontaneously organized to go between Cucuta Colombia and Ecuador. This is organized by Socialismo del Siglo XXI (socialism of the 21st century), that is Cuba and Venezuela. Yes, maybe some Soros NGOs could be involved. But remember that the Leftist parties who are organizing the Honduran caravan are just another franchise of Socialismo del Siglo XXI. Personally, I think this is being funded by Cuban G2 intelligence and the corrupt government of Venezuela facing a possible humanitarian crisis.

In the video, this former soldier says it’s like a military troop movement. He asks, who set this up?

Why is Texas turning Blue? The left has failed at selling socialism to the American people for decades. We have rejected it. Their new strategy is mass importation of new voters to transform our political culture. — Sen. Eric Brakey (@SenatorBrakey) October 28, 2018