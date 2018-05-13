Take Back the USA! Oppressed USA Where Free Speech Is “Triggering”

Campus Reform has a story up about a leftist teaching aide at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln who was fired after verbally assaulting student recruiting members for a very reputable organization called Turning Point USA.

Courtney Lawton, a teaching assistant at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln (UNL) joined several other faculty members in protesting the president of UNL’s Turning Point USA chapter (TPUSA), Katie Mullen, while she tried to recruit new members on campus.

While the other faculty members just held signs, she felt the need to hold up her middle finger, yelling, “neo-fascist Becky right here. Wants to destroy public schools, public universities, hates DACA kids.”

All Mullen was doing was exercising her free speech rights. Lawton was fired but she’s fighting it and The American Association of University Professors (AAUP) is going to censure the UNIVERSITY for it. They say the only reason for firing her is political pressure.

In April, a feminist psychology professor at NYU said trigger warnings were necessary to develop critical thinking skills. Criticism of trigger warnings, she says, is misogyny.

Last August, SMU moved the 9/11 memorial because it was “triggering.”

These reports come via Campus Reform.

The educators clearly don’t understand free speech at the university level. We mention this to contrast the snowflakes worrying about trigger words and opposting opinions with real oppressed people.

The leftists in this country have no idea what is or isn’t oppression.

REAL OPPRESSION WHEN FREE SPEECH IS SILENCED

These Iranians are risking their lives for freedom and we are surrendering ours.

This was written on the wall on a Tehran street today: “We’ll take back #Iran from the mullahs”. Iranians take great risks to send out such statements. Pro/anti JCPOA, we should all have the courage to speak up for a #FreeIran. (Film via MEK activists) #IranProtests #FreeIran2018 pic.twitter.com/jEtU4ZQGsT — M. Hanif Jazayeri (@HanifJazayeri) May 10, 2018

#IranProtests May 10, Tehran: Brave teachers link arms & chant “We cry out against injustice”. They warn each other not to separate to avoid arrest. The tone of their voices & expression on their faces shows sheer determination for freedom. (Video via MEK activists) #FreeIran2018 pic.twitter.com/tvF5oIeJ1E — M. Hanif Jazayeri (@HanifJazayeri) May 10, 2018

Take back your country!