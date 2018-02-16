It Takes a Red to Love a Red: Media Exaltation of Supreme Leader’s Sister

Our leftist Press is making a huge fuss over the underwhelming Kim Yo Jung, younger sister of the DPRK’s brutal dictator. Many people think this is merely because the MSM is misguided. Others think it’s because the Media hates Trump, which it does.

But that’s not the prime reason for their adoration of this smug twit who reigns in a prison country functioning largely without electricity. You can see that in the night picture of the Korean Peninsula above, taken by a crew member on the International Space Station. The entire DPRK (except Pyongyang) is dark at night, compared to South Korea, which is ablaze with light. Russia and China are on the left. The notes on the pic reveal that the per capita monthly power consumption in North Korea is 739 kilowatt hours vs. 10,162 kilowatt hours in South Korea.

No, our press loves Kid Sister because our Press is communistic, and it’s cheering a communist country.

In truth, sucking up to this lowlife is like sucking up to Eva Braun, during the 1940s.

The Wall Street Journal, in a piece titled “Kim Yo Jung Is a Twisted Sister,” describes how our so-called Press fawns all over her:

“‘Kim Jong Un’s sister is stealing the show at the Winter Olympics,’ declared a CNN.com headline. This princess of Pyongyang received a royal welcome from South Korea’s President Moon Jae-in. He seated her in his VIP box, near Vice President Mike Pence, for the opening ceremony. He hosted her for lunch at the presidential Blue House, where she delivered him an invitation for a summit with Mr. Kim. The resulting Reuters headline: ‘North Korea heading for diplomacy gold medal at the Olympics.'”

Yahoo Sports also called her “North Korea’s political princess,” but said nothing about her work in the DPRK. The BBC quoted North Korea leadership expert Michael Madden:

“Ms. Kim has been described as having a sweet, good-natured disposition, with a bit of a tomboy streak in her.”

Really.

Here’s a little background on the person they’re deifying:

The BBC did note that she was “vice-director of the Propaganda and Agitation Department,” and has been sanctioned by the U.S. “over alleged links to human rights abuses in North Korea.”

The WSJ writes that Kim Yo Jung “has served under Big Brother as a deputy director of the powerful and omnipresent Propaganda and Agitation Department (PAD).” And that “last year the U.S. Treasury blacklisted her as a top North Korean official tied to ‘notorious abuses of human rights.'” Mr. Kim has now given her “an alternate seat on his politburo.”

“The PAD controls all media and publications,” said our Treasury Dept. in sanctioning her, “which the government uses to control the public.” The WSJ called that an understatement, adding: “The [PAD]’s mission is to control not only media but minds—to indoctrinate all North Koreans, at all levels, in the absolute supremacy of Kim Jong Un and his Workers’ Party.”

“It manages North Korea’s 200 radio stations, three television stations, and all newspapers. [The PAD] propagandizes every Party slogan and policy through broadcasts, newspapers, published items, and art,” said a report by the Committee for Human Rights in North Korea.

Our Treasury Department’s sanction against her was done in conjunction with our Department of State, whose January 11, 2017 Report on Human Rights Abuses or Censorship in North Korea said:

“Kim Yo Jong is the Vice Director of the Workers’ Party of Korea’s Propaganda and Agitation Department (PAD), which controls all media produced in the country. In the July 6, 2016 report, the Department of State identified the PAD as responsible for censorship; further, it maintains oppressive information control and is responsible for indoctrinating the people of the DPRK. South Korean newspaper Chosun Ilbo reported that Kim Yo Jong manages the day-to-day operations of the PAD.”

In doing so, she must work closely with the Organization and Guidance Department (OGD). Kim Il-sung once described the relationship between the two departments thus: “The OGD is the doctor and the PAD is the medicine.” “The OGD is responsible for ensuring that North Korean society strictly observes the ideology, directives, and policies of the Supreme Leader and the Party,” said the Committee for Human Rights in North Korea.

The man in charge of the OGD is its vice-director, Jo Yon-jun, the second-most powerful man in the DPRK. He’s in charge of evaluating every person in the country and, if anyone is suspected of harboring the slightest displeasure with the regime, investigating and charging that person. He’s known as North Korea’s “Angel of Death,” for he has the power to purge.

Needless to say, under the DPRK’s system of justice, presumption of guilt is the rule.

The State Department report continues. Perhaps this was what our Media found so admirable about Kim Yo Jung’s work in North Korea:

There is no independent media in the country; all media is strictly censored and no deviation from the official government line is tolerated. The government allows no editorial freedom; all stories are centrally directed and reviewed to ensure that they are in line with the state ideology. The government also controls academic and cultural content. Authorities prohibit listening to foreign media broadcasts and take steps to jam foreign radio broadcasts. Various ministries are responsible for modifying television and radio equipment to prevent users from accessing material from overseas and other material deemed illegal by the government. Individuals accused of viewing foreign films are reportedly subject to imprisonment or even execution.

North Korea is living the dream of our communist Media. And those who deviate from the party line wind up living a nightmare.

Propaganda is backed up by punishment: A UN commission on human rights in North Korea reported in 2014 that:

“There is an ‘almost complete denial of the right to freedom of thought, conscience and religion.’ …. Any deviation is suppressed via imprisonment, torture and execution. The commission found the regime carries out crimes against humanity on a scale ‘that does not have any parallel in the contemporary world.’”

Prisons

Notwithstanding that the entire nation is a prison, North Korea maintains a number of concentration camps, where the regimen is severe, to put it mildly. They’re described in detail in the Committee for Human Rights’ report.

Here are some crime-and-punishment” highlights from the report of the UN’s Commission of Inquiry on human rights in the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea:

The use of torture is an established feature of the interrogation process in the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, especially in cases involving political crimes. Starvation and other inhumane conditions of detention are deliberately imposed on suspects to increase the pressure on them to confess and to incriminate other persons. Persons who are found to have engaged in major political crimes are “disappeared”, without trial or judicial order, to political prison camps (kwanliso). There, they are incarcerated and held incommunicado. Their families are not even informed of their fate if they die. In the past, it was common that the authorities sent entire families to political prison camps for political crimes committed by close relatives (including forebears, to the third generation) on the basis of the principle of guilt by association. Such cases still occur, but appear to be less frequent now than in past decades. In the political prison camps of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, the inmate population has been gradually eliminated through deliberate starvation, forced labour, executions, torture, rape and the denial of reproductive rights enforced through punishment, forced abortion and infanticide. The commission estimates that hundreds of thousands of political prisoners have perished in these camps over the past five decades. The unspeakable atrocities that are being committed against inmates of the kwanliso political prison camps resemble the horrors of camps that totalitarian States established during the twentieth century.

This page shows drawings (presumably by defectors) of the torture of inmates:

The Human Rights Committee reveals that, “In addition, there are several testimonies from former prisoners and guards about deaths from medical experiments on political prisoners.” And “One defector testified that prisoners were subjected to tests of chemical weapons.” See page 38 for more prison details.

All of this demonstrates how truly loathsome our media is to show adulation of such a creature as Kim Yo Jung, and you can be sure the modern-day Nazis who run the DPRK have taken note that our press agrees with their methods.