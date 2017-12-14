Tales of Speaker Ryan Leaving Congress Were FAKE

Politico, HuffPo, CNN, Washington Times and others reported that Speaker Ryan was retiring next year but that was FAKE NEWS. He’s not going anywhere.Asked by a reporter if he’s quitting anytime soon, Ryan chuckled and said, “I’m not. No.”

Rumor had it that he was leaving in 2018, after the tax bill is passed. [The tax bill by the way is now in jeopardy because Marco Rubio won’t vote for it unless the child tax credits, now being given to illegals, are much more generous. They have already been raised.]

Ryan never really wanted the job so it did make some sense that he might leave.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said President Donald Trump called Ryan and the president made it clear he wouldn’t be happy if Ryan quit Congress.

“The Speaker assured the president that those were not accurate reports and that they look forward to working together for a long time to come,” Sanders said.

House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., who would be an obvious candidate to take the top GOP job if Ryan leaves, dismissed the rumors as well.

“The Speaker is not retiring,” McCarthy told reporters. “He enjoys his job. He loves it.”

A Ryan spokeswoman added, “This is pure speculation. As the speaker himself said today, he’s not going anywhere any time soon.”

Ryan even laid out next year’s agenda. Lots of luck getting that through the 51-49 Senate.