TAX DOLLARS WILL BE USED TO “HONOR THE LEGACY” OF A MARXIST REVOLUTIONARY GROUP

NATIONAL PARK SERVICE FUNDS RESEARCH TO HONOR THE LEGACY OF A MARXIST REVOLUTIONARY GROUP THAT SOUGHT TO OVERTHROW THE GOVERNMENT OF THE UNITED STATES

Think about this while the statues of our Founding Fathers, Columbus, and Confederate and Union generals are torn down by communists like New York City Mayor Bill DeBlasio and his friend Comrade Harry Belafonte, as names are changed to hide our history, and as we are told the Constitution is merely an “old piece of parchment”.

The National Park Service has given about $100,000 to “honor the legacy” of the Marxist and Separatist revolutionary Black Panther Party. Leftists are trying to re-write Black Panther history which included violence, hate, and serious crimes including murder to fund and protect their enterprise.

The President gave much of his salary to the park service five months ago. One must wonder how he’d feel abou this use of their funds.

The University of California, Berkeley, a hot bed of leftist revolutionary activity, will receive the funds to enact the project. The funds were awarded outside the bidding process.

The National Park Service made the announcement about where your tax dollars would go:

“This cooperative research project between the National Park Service (NPS) and the University of California, Berkeley (UCB) on the Black Panther Party (BPP) is anchored in historical methods, visual culture, and the preservation of sites and voices,” according to the funding announcement. “The project will discover new links between the historical events concerning race that occurred in Richmond during World War II and the subsequent emergence of the BPP in the San Francisco Bay Area two decades later through research, oral history, and interpretation.”

“Committed to truthfully honoring the legacy of BPP activists and the San Francisco Bay Area communities they served, the project seeks to document the lives of activists and elders and the landscapes that shaped the movement,” the government said. “Producing an annotative bibliography that includes scholarly texts, newspaper, and magazine articles will be useful for future scholars of the movement. Equally significant, the project will document how the BPP impacted the visual arts, music, dance, and styles of the 1960s, 70s and 80s [and] will underscore the vastness of its impact on American culture.”

“Bay Area sites that shaped the BPP will be identified in an effort to memorialize a history that brought meaning to lives far beyond the San Francisco Bay Area,” the agency added.

THEIR DARK HISTORY

The group, founded in 1966, began as a group dedicated to arming African-Americans and soon became known as a revolutionary Marxist group centered on abolishing capitalism and police. Their ultimate aim was to overthrow the U.S. government.

Huey P. Newton introduced the 10-point platform for the party which called for “an end to the robbery by the capitalists of the black community” and for all black men to be immediately released from prison. He wrote that “the means of production should be taken from the businessmen and placed in the community so that the people of the community can organize and employ all of its people and give a high standard of living.”

The FBI labels the Black Panther Party as advocates for “the use of violence and guerilla tactics to overthrow the U.S. government,” free beacon reported.

The group dissolved in 1982.

TRUTH WILL HAVE NOTHING TO DO WITH THIS PROJECT

The National Park Service said the goal of the research project is to create a “model for bringing diverse voices and communities together to understand their collective past and inspire a better future.”

The government said it will have “substantial involvement” in the project, including providing staff and conducting regular reviews of the materials and progress of the work.

The National Park Service said it awarded the grant without competition because Berkeley is “uniquely qualified” to produce a history that honors the Black Panther Party.

Giving the funds to a university dedicated to promoting the hard-left assures it will be a white wash of a very violent group of leftists. Berekeley is the university that hosts fascists trying to shut down the free speech of all opposing voices.

Former communist David Horowitz discusses the Black Panthers in this next video at about 10:45:

Our universities are helping them re-write history.

The Afro-American Cultural Center at Yale University celebrated Black History month this year with their own “Black Panther Party.”

The goal of the “Party” was to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Black Panther Party, a black nationalist Communist party that used crime, even murder, as a means to an end. The left calls it “black activism”.

Yale University catered to these criminals once before, decades ago. In 1970, the sensational “Black Panther Trials” took place in New Haven, CT, where Yale is located.

Nine Black Panthers were tried on various charges related to the murder of a teenage boy believed to have been an FBI informant. During the sensational trials, Black Panther members and supporters were hosted in Yale dorms and given free meals in Yale’s dining halls. Hillary Clinton monitored their trials for civil rights violations. She was a Marxist radical.

The party at Yale this month is to commemorate the struggle and “the history and legacy of the Black Panther Party” during Black History Month. The students shared that fake knowledge at a session also scheduled during February.

They are holding up an evil organization as heroic, but let’s make sure we tear down the statues of our Founding Fathers and all confederate generals.