The Optional Practical Training (OPT) program pays American employers to discriminate against U.S. workers. It’s grown considerably recently. Nearly $2 billion in funds earmarked for the elderly were used to favor a quarter million alien college grads over U.S. resident graduates.

Employers of foreign students who have a degree from a U.S. institution are given an 8.25 percent tax break if they hire an alien, rather than a U.S. college grad with the same skills, and paid at the same salary, as The Center for Immigration Studies described in some detail in a recent posting.

The total subsidies last year actually came to just under $2 billion by CIS calculations. The subsidies came from the trust fund for Social Security, Medicare, and Unemployment Insurance Programs.

The program has bipartisan support from the elite – without congressional authorization. This way no one has to own up to it.

Our government is replacing us with foreigners.

Read the story on this link.