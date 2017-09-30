Taxpayers Spent Billions on Corporate Welfare for an NFL That Hates America

It really is time to shut down the corporate welfare to the money-grubbing billionaire team owners in the NFL who support their players showing disrespect for our police, our military, our flag, our values, and our nation. Their entitled millionaire players might have to earn a bit less than their average $2.2 million a year.

The owners are sponges who benefitted from crony capitalism.

The Daily Signal reported that he football business raked in $14 billion in revenue in 2016 and yet they are heavily subsidized by local, state and federal dollars with dubious claims about stimulating the economy.

George Mason University research has shown that not only do communities gain almost no economic benefits from subsidized sports teams, but some findings “indicate harmful effects of sports on per capita income, wage and salary disbursements, and wages per job.”

Taxpayers helped to build the Washington Redskins’ FedExField in 1997 as one example to the tune of nearly $74 million which was Chairman Roger Goodell’s salary from 2012 to 2014.

The NFL is tax-exempt and receives tremendous tax breaks.

So how much did they rake in?

Watchdog.org said that over the past two decades, the NFL has raked in about $7 billion of taxpayer money to spend on stadium renovation and building.

Another study from the Brookings Institution showed that federal taxpayers have subsidized the construction of 36 stadiums at a cost of over $3.2 billion since 2000.

Tax-exempt municipal bonds are to be reserved for public-use projects but these sponges used a tax loophole to build private-use stadiums.

Only a handful of NFL and other major league teams use privately-financed venues to host their games.

Then we have to hear from idiots like Max Kellerman on ESPN claiming it’s unpatriotic to play the anthem before games. He was promoting Marxist, Castro-lover Colin Kaepernick when he said in June that the NFL injects politics “by playing the national anthem and putting pressure on you to stand for it.”

On the contrary, it’s unpatriotic to let Marxists get away with kneeling during the anthem, especially in the UK. These players and their complicit owners wouldn’t even honor the 9/11 victims.

Racism is terrible but that runs both ways. The constant assault on fake white privilege and white supremacy is constructed to hurt all whites. The hard-left is angry that whites are in the majority – too many Republicans.

Democrats were responsible for slavery, the KKK and Jim Crow and they are responsible for what has happened to the black nuclear family. Their policies are all-around failures. Marxism is terrible and it’s anti-American.

Now they are trying to convince us that not respecting the flag and the anthem has nothing to do with the flag and the anthem. If they think America is oppressive and unjust, they are saying they hate the country. There is no euphemism to cover that lie.

They are dividing us even in our world of entertainment.

These disrespectful mutts of all races – we don’t want to call any of them SOBs – are kneeling or locking arms to tell the world our country is oppressive and racist. AND we give them billions for which we receive no benefits?

There is bipartisan legislation to stop it. Let’s hope it gets through. It will be worth watching their insults if it does.