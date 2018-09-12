Taxpayers to Give $$$ to McCain’s Rich Family for the Anti-Trump Funeral

By
S.Noble
-
0

A $174,000 “death gratuity” will be paid to Senator McCain’s family, as part of a long tradition, established before senators used their positions to become extremely wealthy. It was also before a funeral became a vehicle to trash opponents. We hear Netflix is picking up the McCain funeral for another ten episodes. [that’s a dark humor joke]

Taxpayers will pay for the gratuity.

The $174,000 gratuity will be tacked onto the next federal appropriations bill for taxpayers to bankroll, Roll Call reported.

McCain’s wife Cindy is an heiress who inherited the largest Anheuser-Busch distributorship in the U.S. from her father. Her net worth is more than $100 million.

On the other hand, President Donald Trump donated his $400,000 presidential salary to various federal agencies. And Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner both forgo their six-figure White House salaries.

The media lovingly fawned over this moment at John McCain's funeral, where George W. Bush playfully passed candy to Michelle Obama. Imagine the outrage had President Trump smiled during a state funeral.

 

