Taxpayers to Give $$$ to McCain’s Rich Family for the Anti-Trump Funeral

A $174,000 “death gratuity” will be paid to Senator McCain’s family, as part of a long tradition, established before senators used their positions to become extremely wealthy. It was also before a funeral became a vehicle to trash opponents. We hear Netflix is picking up the McCain funeral for another ten episodes. [that’s a dark humor joke]

Taxpayers will pay for the gratuity.

The $174,000 gratuity will be tacked onto the next federal appropriations bill for taxpayers to bankroll, Roll Call reported.

McCain’s wife Cindy is an heiress who inherited the largest Anheuser-Busch distributorship in the U.S. from her father. Her net worth is more than $100 million.

On the other hand, President Donald Trump donated his $400,000 presidential salary to various federal agencies. And Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner both forgo their six-figure White House salaries.