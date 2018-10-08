Taylor Swift Joins the Pack of Mad Leftists After Kavanaugh’s Abused

This will be disappointing to some of Taylor Swift’s fans. She has maintained a great deal of respect for staying out of politics. Something changed her mind. Perhaps she believed the hype about Justice Kavanaugh. She came out on Instagram.

Her Instagram post is filled with the usual nonsensical talking points as she supports the “moderate” Democrat in Tennessee who is running against Marsha Blackburn.

I’m writing this post about the upcoming midterm elections on November 6th, in which I’ll be voting in the state of Tennessee. In the past I’ve been reluctant to publicly voice my political opinions, but due to several events in my life and in the world in the past two years, I feel very differently about that now. I always have and always will cast my vote based on which candidate will protect and fight for the human rights I believe we all deserve in this country. I believe in the fight for LGBTQ rights, and that any form of discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender is WRONG. I believe that the systemic racism we still see in this country towards people of color is terrifying, sickening and prevalent.

Since when is Marsha Blackburn opposed to the dignity of all Americans as Swift says?

I cannot vote for someone who will not be willing to fight for dignity for ALL Americans, no matter their skin color, gender or who they love. Running for Senate in the state of Tennessee is a woman named Marsha Blackburn. As much as I have in the past and would like to continue voting for women in office, I cannot support Marsha Blackburn. Her voting record in Congress appalls and terrifies me. She voted against equal pay for women. She voted against the Reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act, which attempts to protect women from domestic violence, stalking, and date rape. She believes businesses have a right to refuse service to gay couples. She also believes they should not have the right to marry. These are not MY Tennessee values. I will be voting for Phil Bredesen for Senate and Jim Cooper for House of Representatives. Please, please educate yourself on the candidates running in your state and vote based on who most closely represents your values. For a lot of us, we may never find a candidate or party with whom we agree 100% on every issue, but we have to vote anyway.

She wants to influence the youth and might have the power to do it.

So many intelligent, thoughtful, self-possessed people have turned 18 in the past two years and now have the right and privilege to make their vote count. But first you need to register, which is quick and easy to do. October 9th is the LAST DAY to register to vote in the state of TN. Go to vote.org and you can find all the info. Happy Voting!

Where in the world does she get this claptrap? The country is not systemically racist, Blackburn is not anti-anyone because of gender or skin color, and who is saying it’s okay to discriminate against LGBTs? Is she referring to radical LGBTs forcing people to create cakes for gay marriage? That’s not bigotry.

Equal pay for women is already written into law. It is one of the biggest charades the Democrats put out.

Why do celebrities and other entertainers have to do this? They ruin our enjoyment of their music or acting or whatever.

Taylor Swift has been in the echo chamber too long.

At least she isn’t busting through doors in the capitol, but who knows what the future has in store for her.

SWIFT’S INSTAGRAM POST