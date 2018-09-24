TDS Victims Go Wild Over Rosenstein Resignation/Firing

The unofficial word from the White House is Rod Rosenstein offered his resignation to Chief of Staff John Kelly this morning and it was accepted. He allegedly resigned in anticipation of being fired over comments he allegedly made in 2017. A blockbuster story out of the NY Times claimed Rosenstein was possibly planning a coup.

The victims of TDS [Trump Derangement Syndrome] are running wild on Twitter. They are ignoring the allegations by the Times that Rosenstein considered wearing a wire to entrap the President with the ultimate goal of ousting him. Rosenstein, if he made these comments, did this only months into the President’s tenure. Allegedly, Rosenstein considered misusing the 25th Amendment to do it. More details are available on this link.

And to those who think this firing can be prosecuted — no, it can’t.

Solicitor General Noel Francisco immediately takes over the Mueller probe but the left is acting as if the probe goes away. This resignation doesn’t help the President and Trump is well aware of that, even if the leftists aren’t.

It appears that if Rosenstein resigned, Trump can appoint anyone to replace him. If he’s fired, he has to be replaced by someone already approved by the Senate. That isn’t confirmed.

Partisan hack Adam Schiff tweeted: Under no circumstances should Rod Rosenstein resign. This would place the Mueller investigation in even greater jeopardy. Rosenstein should continue to do his job, protect the independence of the DOJ, and if the President intends to obstruct justice, force Trump to fire him.

THE LEFT GOES BONKERS

It’s a veritable feeding frenzy out there. The leftists are gunning for the very courageous President.

Preet Bharara, and many others, want a law passed making it impossible for the President to fire Robert Mueller.

Seconded. Time to protect the Mueller investigation. Now. https://t.co/08H2d34U7D — Preet Bharara (@PreetBharara) September 24, 2018

Others are attacking the NY Times, like horrible Amy Siskind. The NY Times is expected to only report anti-Trump and anti-Trump-officials news. And, who knows, maybe the Times had ulterior motives, thinking it will hurt the President.

The NYT can take credit for the stories that 1) opened the Email-gate non-story that undid Hillary, 2) the Oct 31, 2016 article saying the FBI sees no clear link from Trump campaign to Russia, and now 3) the firing of Rosenstein who oversees the Mueller probe. — Amy Siskind (@Amy_Siskind) September 24, 2018

The paranoia is rampant and they seem to think the President is not allowed to fire anyone, even someone who probably considered ousting him.

MSNBC’s Kyle Griffin tweets: Ex-federal prosecutor Joyce Vance: “This is an enormously significant moment in the history of the rule of law, the Mueller investigation, and the future of our independent Justice Department.”

Crazy leftist reporter for the Hill Brian Krassenstein tweeted: Please RETWEET the hell out of this! It appears that Rod Rosenstein will be gone. This may be the Monday Morning Massacre.

He linked to the far-left MoveOn events page.

Others like the George Soros-David Brock -Shareblue guy went right to the Putin conspiracy theory.

“Greetings comrade, I am happy to take over for Rod Rosenstein” pic.twitter.com/uJPGhUeFXu — Oliver Willis (@owillis) September 24, 2018

THE REALITY IS, IF TRUE, ROSENSTEIN WAS THE AUTHORITARIAN

ICYMI: JW President @TomFitton on the report that Rod Rosenstein discussed recording & overthrowing President @realDonaldTrump: “This is a crisis showing the DOJ & FBI think they are laws unto themselves. Rod Rosenstein thinks that he runs the show.” 👉 https://t.co/UDKkejnEO0 pic.twitter.com/4FNtBgnD3u — Judicial Watch 🔎 (@JudicialWatch) September 24, 2018