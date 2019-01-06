Teacher Found Not Guilty After Feeding a Puppy to a Snapping Turtle

An Idaho middle school teacher who fed a puppy to a snapping turtle was found not guilty of animal cruelty on Friday, KTLA sister station KSTU reported.

The puppy was allegedly sick and dying, and the science teacher decided to feed him to the turtle in front of four junior high school children. One boy said the puppy was cute, maybe a lab.

The teacher, a. Mr. Crosland admitted to it but argued, “we don’t believe a crime was committed.”

Crosland was charged in Franklin County, Idaho, with misdemeanor animal cruelty.

Prosecutor David Morris said the incident occurred in Crosland’s classroom at Preston Junior High School, but after regular school hours with four students present.

We don’t have a photo of the puppy, but this is what a lab puppy looks like.

This is what a snapping turtle looks like.