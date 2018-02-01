Teacher Labeling Military as “Lowest of Low” Is in Big Trouble

A Southern California high school teacher ranted that the military are “the frickin’ lowest of the low” as he conducted a classroom lesson. One of he students he was insulting was wearing a Marine T-Shirt and taped him.

The history teacher, who has a history of vile comments against U.S. institutions, has been put on administrative leave.

El Rancho high history teacher Gregory Salcido — who also serves as an elected Pico Rivera city councilman [Democrat] and was once mayor — describes those who are in the military overseas as failed students who had no choice but to serve.

“Think about the people you know who are over there,” Salcido is heard saying. “Your freakin’ stupid Uncle Louie or whatever. They’re dumb s – – – s. They’re not high-level bankers. They’re not academic people. They’re not intellectual people.”

“They’re the freakin’ lowest of our low.”

He was also heard commenting on military recruiters visiting the school. “We don’t allow pimps to come into the school,” he says.

Student Who Taped Him Says Fire Him

The student who taped him was interviewed on Fox News this morning. After describing the teacher’s behavior, he was asked if he should be fired. His answer was an unqualified ‘yes’ and he explains why in this video.