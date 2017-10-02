Teacher Says She’d Never Stand for Pledge, Kids Called KKK, Nazis Over the Pledge

“Me and him got called KKK, Nazi, and we just kept getting bullied the whole day,” said 10-year old Jason Newberry.

This is another side effect of the NFL ‘protests’.

His second period teacher showed them a news clip of the NFL players and explained the controversy surrounding the flag.

The teacher polled the children about what was right or wrong about taking a knee. She then told the children she would never stand for the Pledge of Allegiance and if she did, she wouldn’t mean it.

The Spalding School District told CBS local it was supposed to be a lesson on First Amendment rights.

In a letter sent home to parents Wednesday, the teacher wrote the following:

I apologize for expressing my views to my students. I recognize that while this was not a one-sided lesson, the topic itself and the expression of my views were not appropriate, my intentions were well-meaning.

Should she be teaching?