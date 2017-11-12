Teacher Suspended for Accidentally Misgendering While Praising a Pupil

A teacher accidentally used the wrong gender when praising a transgender boy. A math teacher Joshua Sutcliffe said, “well done girls” after seeing them hard at work. The transgender boy is actually a girl.

Mr. Sutcliffe apologized when corrected by the pupil but that wasn’t the end of it. The parents complained six weeks later and he became the subject of a disciplinary hearing. He might be fired not simply for the accidental mislabeling, but because he is calling students by their names instead of by pronouns – he and him.

The parents tried to say he was being unfair to the child when giving detention but that was thrown out.

This took place at a state secondary school in Oxfordshire.

Can you imagine how crazy the parents are?

Following an investigation, he has been summoned to a formal disciplinary hearing this week to face misconduct charges for “misgendering”.

Think about how insane these school administrators are. The left is mad. There are two genders and people who believe in fluid genders are out of their ever-loving minds. Germany just allowed parents of newborns to select a third gender. It’s nuts.