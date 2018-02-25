Teacher Union Leader Exposes True Intent of Democrats

When it comes to the true intent of the Democrat Party, one need look no further than Socialist Randi Weingarten, leader of the American Federation of Teachers. She threw in her opinion on guns – the Democrat’s true intent – ban them. “You want to do things like Australia did,” she said.

During an interview about arming teachers, she made it clear she wants guns banned, period.

“And, frankly, what I’m concerned about is by him raising this issue, he’s trying to divert attention from what the real solutions are. There are real solutions. If Canada can do it, if Great Britain can do it, if Australia can do it, if New York state can do it, if Connecticut can do it.”

CONFISCATE SEMI-AUTOMATICS

She wants all semi-automatics banned and confiscated. That’s most guns.

“But it requires us to actually restrict gun or automatic and semi-automatic gun use from people who shouldn’t have it. So it requires vetting. It requires some of those kinds of bans. It requires focusing on munitions and banning that. It doesn’t, it doesn’t — I’m begging people. Please.”

She came up with the fake argument about a teacher’s gun wouldn’t be a match for an AR. Yes, but why is a pencil or crouching under a desk better?

“More guns in schools? When we see more guns in communities we see more people being shot. How could any teacher, any teacher have a handgun and be a match for an ar-15 that shoots 90 bullets?”

She doesn’t understand how it could work. How it would work is the teacher about to get shot or with students about to get shot would shoot the killer.

“Let me say one more thing. You’re the teacher who loves kids. You’re going to actually stand for a split second and try to shoot a kid, as kids are running all over a hallway? How is that going to work? It shows no understanding of who teachers are. And that is why Marines and gun owners have said no, this is a terrible idea. The more people understand schools, the more they understand that this is a diversionary tactic to get us away from real issues to help us solve this.”

Eight states do currently arm teachers. It’s not that odd. In any case, the schools are soft targets and that has to change.