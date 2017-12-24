Teacher’s United Airlines Seat Taken by Sheila Jackson Lee, Then Threatened

A teacher on a United Airlines had her seat taken by the ever-imperious congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee and was threatened by the staff when she complained, Daily Mail reported.

Ms. Simon went to Harvard and Georgetown and she is a teacher in D.C.. A good guess would say she is a Democrat. At least now she knows her place in the world of Democrats. She was even accused of racism though she is the victim.

Jean-Marie Simon, 63, of D.C., was flying home on December 18, having boarded a flight from George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston bound for the capital. It was the second leg of her journey.

The airlines said her seat was taken because she canceled it (why would she cancel the second leg of the journey?) and compensated her with a $500 voucher. When she got on the plane, she went up to her reserved seat and saw Congresswoman Lee was the one occupying it and she snapped a photo.

She was asked by the attendant if she canceled the seat and Simon said she hadn’t. She believes the airlines took her seat to give it to Lee though they deny it.

United staff threatened to remove her from the flight for complaining and for taking a photo of Lee in her seat.

Simon also showed a photo on the UA app which points to the flight NOT being canceled though the airlines had a questionable excuse for that.

Lee issued a statement about how she didn’t ask for anything special. She suggested the complaint was made because she was black.

“Since this was not any fault of mine, the way the individual continued to act appeared to be, upon reflection, because I was an African American woman, seemingly an easy target along with the African American flight attendant who was very, very nice,” Jackson Lee said in the statement.

Simon said she had no idea who took her seat until she went up and snapped the photo. It had nothing to do with race.

Even Democrats will suffer the consequences of catering to the wrong ideals.



