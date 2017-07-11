Team Hillary Colluded with the Ukrainian Government to Undermine Trump

Donald Trump Jr. met with a Russian lawyer not connected to the Kremlin. The media is hysterical over it. However, don’t people think if Hillary had the opportunity to get opposition research on Trump that she would have gone out to get it?

In fact, as it happened, her team did exactly that.

Ukrainian government officials tried to help Hillary Clinton and undermine Trump this past election.

Politico revealed in January some of the Ukrainian government’s anti-Trump activities during the election.

One of Clinton’s former White House aides, a DNC operative named Alexandra Chalupa worked with the Ukrainian government and journalists to dig up Russia-tied opposition research on Trump and his soon-to-be campaign manager, Paul Manafort.

Chalupa met with Ukrainian Ambassador Valeriy Chaly and one of his aides, Oksara Shulyar, at the Ukrainian Embassy in March 2016 to talk about ferreting out Paul Manafort’s Russian connections. That was four days before Trump hired Manafort.

“The day after Manafort’s hiring was revealed, she briefed the DNC’s communications staff on Manafort, Trump and their ties to Russia, according to an operative familiar with the situation,” Politico reported.

According to Politico, the Ukrainian embassy was also very “helpful” in answering questions. They worked closely with reporters to uncover dirt on both Manafort and Trump.

Wikileaks nailed her shenanigans

Some of Chalupa’s emails were uncovered by Wikileaks and exposed the connections. In one email to the DNC she reported that she was working with Yahoo News reporter Michael Isikoff and “connected him to the Ukrainians.”

She wrote: “A lot more coming down the pipe. I spoke to a delegation of 68 investigative journalists from Ukraine last Wednesday at the Library of Congress – the Open World Society’s forum – they put me on the program to speak specifically about Paul Manafort and I invited [Yahoo News reporter] Michael Isikoff whom I’ve been working with for the past few weeks and connected him to the Ukrainians,” Chalupa told Miranda. “More offline tomorrow since there is a big Trump component you and Lauren need to be aware of that will hit in next few weeks and something I’m working on you should be aware of.”

The Open World Leadership Center, which funded Chalupa’s briefing of journalists about Manafort, is a taxpayer-funded congressional agency. It’s allegedly non-partisan.

The Ukrainian government denied working to thwart Trump but Andrii Telizhenko, a former Ukrainian embassy officer, told Politico that he was assigned to work with Chalupa.

“Oksana said that if I had any information, or knew other people who did, then I should contact Chalupa,” said Telizhenko “They were coordinating an investigation with the Hillary team on Paul Manafort with Alexandra Chalupa.”

“Oksana was keeping it all quiet,” Telizhenko said, but added that “the embassy worked very closely with” Chalupa, the DNC operative.

The DNC claimed Chalupa was operating on her own.